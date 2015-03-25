What Does it Mean if the Correlation Coefficient is Positive, Negative, or Zero?

The correlation coefficient measures the robustness of the relationship between two variables. Pearson's correlation coefficient is one of the most commonly used correlation coefficients and measures the linear relationship between two variables. The value of the correlation coefficient, denoted as r, ranges from -1 to +1, which gives the strength of the relationship and whether the relationship is negative or positive. When the value of r is greater than zero, it is a positive relationship; when the value is less than zero, it is a negative relationship. A value of zero indicates that there is no relationship between the two variables.
If the correlation coefficient of two variables is zero, it signifies that there is no linear relationship between the variables. However, this is only for a linear relationship; it is possible that the variables have a strong curvilinear relationship. When the value of r is close to zero, generally between -0.1 and +0.1, the variables are said to have no linear relationship or a very weak linear relationship. For example, suppose the prices of coffee and of computers are observed and found to have a correlation of +.0008,; this means that there is no correlation, or relationship, between the two variables.
A positive correlation, when r is greater than 0, signifies that both variables move in the same direction. When r is +1, it signifies that the two variables being compared have a perfect positive relationship; when one variable moves higher or lower, the other variable moves in the same direction with the same magnitude. The closer the value of r is to +1, the stronger the linear relationship. For example, suppose the value of oil prices are directly related to the prices of airplane tickets, with a correlation coefficient of +0.8. The relationship between oil prices and airfares has a very strong positive correlation since the value is close to +1. So if the price of oil decreases, airfares follow in tandem. If the price of oil increases, so does the prices of airplane tickets.
A negative correlation, when r is less than 0, indicates that both variables move in the opposite direction. When r is -1, the relationship is said to be perfectly negative correlated; in short, if one variable increases, the other variable decreases with the same magnitude, and vice versa. For example, suppose a study is conducted to assess the relationship between outside temperature and heating bills. The study concludes that there is a negative correlation between the prices of heating bills and the outdoor temperature. The correlation coefficient is calculated to be -0.96. This strong negative correlation signifies that as the temperature decreases outside, the prices of heating bills increase and vice versa.
Do you know why correlation matters for investing? Read 4 Reasons why Market Correlation Matters.
-
What does a negative correlation coefficient mean?Discover the meaning of a negative correlation coefficient, how this compares to other correlation coefficients and examples ... Read Answer >>
-
Can the correlation coefficient be used to measure dependence?Understand the coefficient of correlation and its use in determining the relationship between two variables through the concepts ... Read Answer >>
-
What is the correlation between American stock prices and the value of the U.S. dollar?The correlation between any two variables (or sets of variables) summarizes a relationship, whether or not there is any real-world ... Read Answer >>
-
What is the difference between a copay and a deductible?Learn how the correlation coefficient may be used to predict the relationship between the returns of two stocks, but also ... Read Answer >>
-
How do I calculate correlation between market indicators and specific stocks?Discover how to calculate the correlation coefficient between market indicators and stock prices, a critical skill in technical ... Read Answer >>
-
How does correlation affect the stock market?Learn about the role correlation plays in prudent stock market investing, and how the correlation coefficient is used to ... Read Answer >>
-
Investing
What's the Correlation Coefficient?The correlation coefficient is a measure of how closely two variables move in relation to one another. If one variable goes up by a certain amount, the correlation coefficient indicates which ...
-
Investing
CorrelationIn the world of finance, correlation is a statistical measure of how two securities move in relation to each other.
-
Investing
Is the Stock Correlation Strategy Effective?The synchronized movement among stocks and markets in recent years is challenging diversification.
-
Investing
Understanding the Oil & Gas Price CorrelationLearn how the correlation between the commodity prices for natural gas and oil changed from 2004 to 2015 due to increased natural gas production.
-
Investing
Explaining Linear RelationshipsA linear relationship describes the proportionality between an independent variable and a dependent variable.
-
Investing
Regression Basics For Business AnalysisThis tool is easy to use and can provide valuable information on financial analysis and forecasting. Find out how.
-
Investing
How To Trade Currency And Commodity CorrelationsRelationships between currencies and commodities exist throughout the financial markets. Find out how to trade these trends.
-
Insights
Prices of Stocks and Bonds Move More in TandemCorrelation between stock and bond prices in the U.S. have reached a 10-year high, reversing a broader trend of negative correlation.
-
Trading
Using Currency Correlations To Your AdvantageKnowing the relationships between pairs can help control risk exposure and maximize profits.
-
Correlation CoefficientA measure that determines the degree to which two variable's ...
-
Negative CorrelationIn statistics, a perfect negative correlation is a relationship ...
-
Information Coefficient - ICA correlation value that measures the relationship between a ...
-
Coefficient of DeterminationA measure used in statistical model analysis to assess how well ...
-
Benchmark For Correlation ValuesA benchmark or point of reference chosen by an investment fund ...
-
Inverse CorrelationA contrary relationship between two variables such that they ...