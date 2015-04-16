What are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Stratified Random Sampling?

Researchers use stratified random sampling to obtain a sample population that best represents the entire population being studied. Its advantages include minimizing sample selection bias and ensuring certain segments of the population are not overrepresented or underrepresented. Its disadvantage is that it is unusable when researchers cannot confidently classify every member of the population into a subgroup.
Stratified random sampling involves first dividing a population into subpopulations and then applying random sampling methods to each subpopulation to form a test group. Consider a study designed to evaluate the political leanings of economics students at a major university. The researchers want to make every effort to ensure the sample best approximates the actual population regarding gender and level of study, such as undergraduate versus graduate.
First, the researchers assign every economics student at the university to one of four subpopulations: male undergraduate, female undergraduate, male graduate and female graduate. Random sampling is done for each subpopulation based on its representation within the population as a whole. Suppose male undergraduates comprise 45% of the population. If the study's sample size is 100, it features 45 male undergraduates. Because male graduates make up only 20% of the population, 20 are selected for the sample.
Advantages
The biggest advantage of stratified random sampling is that it reduces selection bias. Stratifying the entire population before applying random sampling methods helps ensure a sample that accurately reflects the population being studied in terms of the criteria used for stratification.
Stratified random sampling is also advantageous when it can be used accurately because it ensures each subgroup within the population receives proper representation within the sample. Using simple random sampling to procure a sample of 100 from the population described above might result in the selection of only 25 male undergraduates. Thirty-five male graduates might also be selected, resulting in underrepresentation for male undergraduates and overrepresentation for male graduates. Because educational attainment is shown to affect political views in many past studies, such errors in representation have the potential to diminish the accuracy of the study.
Disadvantages
Unfortunately, stratified random sampling cannot be used in every study. The method's disadvantage is that several conditions must be met for it to be used properly. Researchers must identify every member of a population being studied and classify each of them into one, and only one, subpopulation. Finding an exhaustive and definitive list of an entire population is the first challenge. In some cases, it is downright impossible.
The other challenge is accurately sorting each member of the population into a single stratum. The above example makes it easy; undergraduate, graduate, male and female are clearly defined groups. In other situations, however, it is far more difficult. Imagine bringing defining characteristics such as race, ethnicity or religion into play. The sorting process becomes more difficult, rendering stratified random sampling an ineffective and less than ideal method.
Go further into random sampling - Read The Difference Between Stratified and Simple Random Sampling and Examples of Stratified Random Sample.
-
What are Some Examples of Stratified Random Sampling?Stratified random sampling divides a population into subgroups or strata, and random samples are taken, in proportion to ... Read Answer >>
-
What are the best selection methods for creating a simple random sample?Discover some of the methods that researchers and pollsters utilize to select a simple random sample from a population group ... Read Answer >>
-
What are the advantages of using a simple random sample to study a larger population?Learn how simple random sampling works and what advantages it offers over other sampling methods when selecting a research ... Read Answer >>
-
How do researchers ensure that a simple random sample is an accurate representation ...Learn which methods researchers employ to ensure that a simple random sample best approximates the larger population being ... Read Answer >>
-
How can I use systematic sampling with stratified sampling?Learn how the systematic sampling technique can be used with stratified sampling method and when the two methods should not ... Read Answer >>
-
What are some common financial sampling methods?Read about the differences between various common financial sampling methods for financial analysts, statisticians, marketers ... Read Answer >>
-
Investing
Understanding the Simple Random SampleA simple random sample is a subset of a statistical population in which each member of the subset has an equal probability of being chosen.
-
Investing
How to Use Stratified Random SamplingStratified random sampling is a technique best used with a sample population easily broken into distinct subgroups. Samples are then taken from each subgroup based on the ratio of the subgroup’s ...
-
Investing
How Does Sampling Work?Sampling is a term used in statistics that describes methods of selecting a pre-defined representative number of data from a larger data population.
-
Investing
What is a Representative Sample?In statistics, a representative sample accurately represents the make-up of various subgroups in an entire data pool.
-
Investing
What is Systematic Sampling?Systematic sampling is similar to random sampling, but it uses a pattern for the selection of the sample.
-
Investing
Explaining Standard ErrorStandard error is a statistical term that measures the accuracy with which a sample represents a population.
-
Investing
Explaining the Central Limit TheoremCentral limit theorem is a fundamental concept in probability theory.
-
Personal Finance
Birch Box Review: Is It Worth It?Learn more about the convenience of the subscription beauty box industry, and discover why the Birchbox company in particular has become so popular.
-
Investing
Hypothesis Testing in Finance: Concept & ExamplesWhen you're indecisive about an investment, the best way to keep a cool head might be test various hypotheses using the most relevant statistics.
-
Trading
Random Reinforcement: Why Most Traders FailThis phenomenon can cause a trader to abandon a proven strategy or risk everything on chance. Find out how to avoid it.
-
Stratified Random SamplingA method of sampling that involves the division of a population ...
-
Representative SampleA subset of a statistical population that accurately reflects ...
-
Sampling DistributionA probability distribution of a statistic obtained through a ...
-
SampleA subset containing the characteristics of a larger population. ...
-
Central Limit Theorem - CLTA statistical theory that states that given a sufficiently large ...
-
PopulationThe entire pool from which a statistical sample is drawn. The ...