End Times: Ways Elon Musk Believes the World Could End

He may live in L.A. and favor hardware over algorithms, but Elon Musk is nonetheless the poster boy for Silicon Valley's culture of techno-positivism. The serial entrepreneur has founded a gaggle of companies meant to save the world: Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA), SolarCity Corp. (acquired by Tesla), Neuralink, The Boring Company. Failing that mission, he's working on a Martian insurance policy in the form of SpaceX.

But as Musk often reminds us, he's only doing all this because the world needs so much saving. His trademark cocktail of voice-crying-out-in-the-desert pessimism and there's-an-app-for-that optimism has received astonishing uptake: Tesla just surpassed General Motors Co. (GM) to become the U.S.'s most valuable carmaker in terms of market capitalization, despite selling less than 1% as many cars last year (76,230 to GM's 10 million). So hear him out.

Climate Change

Speaking at the Sorbonne in the run-up to the 2015 signing of the Paris climate agreement, Musk called humanity's carbon-spewing a "very, very extreme threat" and laid out two potential scenarios. The best-case scenario: "simply delaying that inevitable transition to sustainable energy" – inevitable because fossil fuels will eventually run out. (See also, Should Elon Musk Let Someone Else Run Tesla?)

In 400,000 years, carbon dioxide levels have never breached 300 ppm. Now they're at 400 ppm.

The worst-case scenario? "More displacement and destruction than all the wars in history combined." Musk added that 97% of scientists see the worst-case scenario as the most plausible. One reason is that we've "designed civilization to be super-sensitive to climate change": we build our cities on the coasts, and a quarter of the globe lives within 100 kilometers of the ocean.

Musk advocated a carbon tax at the Sorbonne, but he's pursued DIY solutions while he waits for politicians to act. Musk founded SolarCity, a maker of rooftop solar panels, to reduce household consumption of fossil fuel-derived energy. He founded Tesla, an electric car company, with a similar motive. He merged the two companies in November so as to create "an integrated sustainable energy company." Battery technology, which is relevant to both solar power and electric cars, is a particular focus of the company, since poor energy storage is a nagging impediment to wider adoption of renewable energy sources.

Artificial Intelligence

Musk is concerned about climate change, but he's positively terrified of artificial intelligence. He has suggested there "should be some regulatory oversight, maybe at the national and international level, just to make sure that we don't do something very foolish," by which he means "summoning the demon" of artificial intelligence.

Musk is not the only public figure haunted by the specter of hyperintelligent machines whose plans may or may not involve human happiness or survival. Stephen Hawking has warned that AI "could spell the end of the human race."

The entrepreneur has taken his accustomed route to solving "our biggest existential threat": founding things. He co-chairs OpenAI, a non-profit dedicated to "discovering and enacting the path to safe artificial general intelligence" with Y Combinator president Sam Altman. He also founded Neuralink, a mysterious project involving "neural lace," the integration of human brains and artificial intelligence; the goal appears to be to help human beings keep pace with sentient robots. (See also, Elon Musk Launches New Company to Save Humans From AI.)

Musk has described OpenAI as a vehicle to democratize artificial intelligence: "you would have your AI agent, everybody would have their AI agent." That way, "if somebody did try to something really terrible, then the collective will of others could overcome that bad actor." (See also, How Elon Musk Will Revolutionize the Modern World.)

He apparently does not see a scenario in which AI is kept entirely in check, aiming instead to contain its effects. Still, developing AI technologies could be seen as a peculiar way of counteracting the threat of AI: something like drawing a pentagram, securing a copy of the Necronomicon and experimenting with various candle arrangements – just to be sure no one summons a demon. His investments in DeepMind, a British AI firm acquired by Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), and Vicarious reinforce that perception.

"Something Strange"

If the possibility of artificial intelligence disturbs Musk, the absence of organic, nonhuman intelligence is just as bad. "Where are the #%*> aliens?" he asked in a recent tweet, referencing a study that found, "as long as the probability that a habitable zone planet develops a technological species is larger than ~10^-24 [0.000000000000000000000001], humanity is not the only time technological intelligence has evolved."

Where are the #%*> aliens? https://t.co/FDuJIdwgrN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2017

To Musk's mind, this is ominous in the extreme. If intelligent aliens have probably evolved, and we haven't found them, they are likely dead. "Something strange has to happen to civilizations, and I mean strange in a bad way,’ Musk told Aeon, adding, "it could be that there are a whole lot of dead, one-planet civilisations." Gamma rays? Supernovae? Devouring suns, celestial collisions, supervolcanoes, oh my? Musk did not specify (his interviewer for the story supplied those scenarios, to which you might as well add war – nuclear or biological, perhaps with a predatory alien supercivilization – and, of course, climate change and AI).

It doesn't much matter what particular doomsday scenario comes to pass, the solution is not to put all your eggs in one basket. Musk proposes that we take the next evolutionary step, one he puts on par with life's colonization of land and the advent of consciousness: we must become a multiplanetary species. Hence SpaceX, a rocket company he founded after learning that – for all the presidential speechifying that has periodically bubbled up since the Cold War – NASA had no concrete plans to put people on Mars.

The Petri Dish Tips Over

Of course there's a simple answer to the where-is-everybody conundrum, one that doesn't necessitate a litany of civilization-annihilating worst-case scenarios. The intelligent aliens are out there, alive and well and swirling us around "like mould in a petri dish" or bits in a computer simulation. (See also, Elon Musk Biography.)

"The absence of any noticeable life may be an argument in favour of us being in a simulation.... Like when you're playing an adventure game, and you can see the stars in the background, but you can't ever get there," Musk told Aeon. He pointed to the gulf between Pong, released a mere 40 years ago, and the computer games now available as evidence that a planet-sized simulation containing us is perfectly achievable.

Musk has not publicly discussed the possibility that our simulation might be unplugged, or our petri dish tipped over. Nor has he announced any ventures designed to counteract these eventualities.

Traffic

There is one last problem that drives Musk to found companies. Traffic.

Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

He was kidding of course – oh no never mind:

I am actually going to do this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

He has not claimed that traffic represents an existential threat, except perhaps as it relates to climate change. But Musk nonetheless appears serious about his tunnel project, dubbed The Boring Company. (See also, Is Elon Musk Starting a Boring Company?)

He has also floated the idea of a "hyperloop," a mode of transportation that uses low-pressure tubes to hurtle pods of people and freight at jet engine speeds. Musk has mostly left the concept alone, allowing others to develop prototypes. SpaceX is reportedly building a track to host a pod competition.

Musk's hatred of congestion is apparently selective: Tesla's own parking lot is notoriously clogged, with an Instagram account devoted solely to documenting the miserable morass confronting Musk's employees every morning when they arrive to work.