Last week, Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) stock price hit a new milestone, as shares reached a record high of $555,800.

The holding company, led by billionaire and legendary investor Warren Buffet, reported an operating profit of $10 billion for the second quarter of 2023, an all-time high. At nearly half a million dollars per share, Berkshire Hathaway remains the most expensive stock by share price.

While a higher share price might make a stock seem more valuable to investors, it’s important to note that a high stock price does not necessarily equal a company’s total market value. Market value is determined by market capitalization, which is the number of shares outstanding multiplied by the share price.

Here is a rundown of the 10 most expensive stocks by share price. All data is current as of August 16, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

1.Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)

Stock Price: $537,497

Market Capitalization: $773.6 billion

Run by billionaire and legendary investor Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway is a holding conglomerate for multiple businesses including GEICO and Fruit of the Loom.

The company also has a large investment portfolio with stocks in major companies such as Apple (AAPL), Bank of America (BAC), and United Parcel Service (UPS). The Omaha, Nebraska-based company is the most expensive stock by share price, with Class A shares of the company selling at nearly half a million dollars per share. Berkshire Hathaway has been led by chair and CEO Buffet since the 1960s.

While the company has never split its class A shares, Berkshire Hathaway has a more affordable share class, BRK.B, so people can own shares of the company at a lower price. This stock has a share price of $354.11 as of Aug. 16.

2.NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Stock Price: $6,148

Market Capitalization: $20.0 billion

NVR, Inc. is a homebuilding and mortgage banking company based in Virginia.

The company builds and sells single-family homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings and serves consumers across 15 states and 34 cities across the U.S. The homebuilding portion of the company has three brands: Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes.

3.Seaboard Corporation (SEB)

Stock Price: $3,552

Market Capitalization: $4.1 billion

Seaboard Corporation is a milling and agricultural commodities company with operations in different parts of the world such as Africa, South America, and the Caribbean. The company has segments in products such as pork, sugar, alcohol, turkey, cargo shipping services, and more. Seaboard Corporation is headquartered in Kansas.

4.Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Stock Price: $3,195

Market Capitalization: $118.0 billion

Online travel giant, Booking Holdings, serves consumers in more than 220 countries. The company's brands include Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK, and OpenTable. In 2022, Booking Holdings’ gross travel bookings brought in $121.3 billion.

5.AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Stock Price: $2,490

Market Capitalization: $45.2 billion

AutoZone is a car parts and accessories retailer and distributor. Headquartered in Tennessee, the company also offers ALLDATA, which sells automotive diagnostic and repair software. Autozone has more than 6,100 stores across the U.S., 706 stores in Mexico, and 76 stores in Brazil.

6.Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL)

Stock Price: $1,858

Market Capitalization: $14.3 billion

Texas Pacific Land Corporation is a landowner in the state of Texas and generates revenue through oil and gas development, water services, oil and gas royalty interests, and more. The company was founded in 1871, and is one of the largest landowners in Texas.

7.Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Stock Price: $1,867

Market Capitalization: $51.5 billion

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a national chain of casual restaurants serving a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads using organic ingredients. Chipotle has more than 3,000 locations across the U.S.

8.White Mountains Insurance Group, LTD (WTM)

Stock Price: $1,546

Market Capitalization: $4.0 billion

White Mountains Insurance Group is a diversified insurance and related financial services holding company, and engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in those sectors. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New Hampshire.

9.Markel Group Inc. (MKL)

Stock Price: $1,505

Market Capitalization: $20.1 billion

The Markel Group is a financial holding company that manages underwriting specialty insurance products for various niche markets. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Virginia.

10.First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA)

Stock Price: $1,404

Market Capitalization: $20.2 billion

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates various segments including general banking, commercial banking, rail, and corporate. First Citizens BancShares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in North Carolina.

