30-Year Mortgage Rates Continue Slide Toward 3-Week Low

Rates on 30-year mortgages have now registered a full week of daily declines, sinking the average more than a half percentage point below the peak notched one week earlier. Rate averages also moved notably down for every other loan type except 5/6 ARMs.
Of course, shopping around for your best mortgage option is always smart, so be sure to compare rates regularly, no matter what type of mortgage you're in the market for.
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
Rates on 30-year mortgages dropped another eighth of a percentage point Thursday, piling on to four previous daily declines to lower the flagship average 53 basis points across five market days. The average is now down to 7.17%, which is its lowest level since June 23. One week ago, 30-year rates had surged to 7.70%, an estimated 20-year high.
Thursday's average rate for a 15-year mortgage, meanwhile, plunged a dramatic 29 basis points, sinking to 6.43%. The decline is even more dramatic when you look at the rate a week earlier, which was 68 basis points higher. In fact, at 7.11%, it was estimated to be at a 15-year high.
For a second day, the jumbo 30-year average shed 13 basis points, dropping Thursday to 6.39%. It's the jumbo average's lowest mark in about two weeks, while the 6.65% reading seen multiple days last week and this week is estimated to be the highest Jumbo 30-year average since at least 2009.
The 5/6 ARM average was the only loan rate to show an increase Thursday, adding a minor 5 basis points to reach 7.28%.
Like their new purchase siblings, refinancing rates were also significantly down Thursday, with every average declining. Both the 30-year and 15-year refi averages gave up almost a quarter percentage point, while the jumbo 30-year refi average subtracted an eighth of a point. The gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates was 27 basis points Wednesday.
After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.
The recent May peak in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. But last week's surge raised the bar 5 basis points higher. However, it's difficult to nail down precisely how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we've seen this week, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.
Important
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or they may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|Loan Type
|New Purchase Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.17%
|-0.13
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.07%
|-0.08
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.04%
|-0.08
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|-0.13
|20-Year Fixed
|7.01%
|-0.17
|15-Year Fixed
|6.43%
|-0.29
|FHA 15-Year Fixed
|6.99%
|-0.06
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|-0.13
|10-Year Fixed
|6.38%
|-0.24
|10/6 ARM
|7.19%
|-0.21
|7/6 ARM
|7.28%
|-0.05
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.33%
|-0.13
|5/6 ARM
|7.28%
|+0.05
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.43%
|-0.13
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
|Loan Type
|Refinance Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.44%
|-0.23
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.31%
|-0.15
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.60%
|-0.05
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|-0.13
|20-Year Fixed
|7.40%
|-0.13
|15-Year Fixed
|6.71%
|-0.23
|FHA 15-Year Fixed
|7.04%
|-0.08
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|-0.13
|10-Year Fixed
|6.63%
|-0.32
|10/6 ARM
|7.61%
|-0.08
|7/6 ARM
|7.51%
|-0.04
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.43%
|-0.13
|5/6 ARM
|7.36%
|-0.01
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.43%
|-0.13
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan type, and size, in addition to individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between mortgage lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of 2021. In particular, the Federal Reserve had been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures. This bond-buying policy is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
But starting in November 2021, the Fed began tapering its bond purchases downward, making sizable reductions each month until reaching net-zero in March 2022.
The federal funds rate, which is set every six to eight weeks by the Fed's rate and policy committee—the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)—can also influence mortgage rates. However, it does not directly drive mortgage rates, and in fact, the fed funds rate and mortgage rates can move in opposite directions.
At its latest meeting, which concluded on June 14, the Fed paused rate hikes, keeping the fed funds rate at the current range of 5.00% to 5.25%. This was the first meeting in 15 months in which the Fed did not raise its benchmark rate. It is widely expected that the Fed will make another quarter-point increase at its meeting concluding July 26, though financial markets are currently betting that will be its last rate increase this year.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700–760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700–760.
