30-Year Mortgage Rates Decline for a Third Day

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages dropped for a third day Tuesday, subtracting another 15 basis points to accumulate a 26-basis-point drop across the three days. Now averaging 7.44%, the decline has reversed most of the 32-basis-point spike the flagship average saw last Thursday, when the average leaped to 7.70% and set what was estimated to be a new 20-year high.

The 15-year average moved down similarly Tuesday, subtracting 12 basis points for a three-day dip of 22 basis points. Now at 6.89%, the 15-year average had hit an estimated 15-year peak of 7.11% last week.

Most jumbo averages marched in place for a third day Tuesday, though the jumbo 5/6 ARM average gave up an eighth of a point. The jumbo 30-year average meanwhile held again at 6.65%, which is estimated to be the highest reading since at least 2009.

Refinancing rates moved somewhat differently Tuesday than new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average plunged a more dramatic 22 basis points, while the 15-year refi average actually gained a point. Rates on jumbo 30-year refi loans held steady for a third day. Tuesday's gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates was 45 basis points.



After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent May peak in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. But last week's surge raised the bar 5 basis points higher. However, it's difficult to nail down precisely how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we've seen this week, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.