30-Year Mortgage Rates Dip

Rates on 30-year mortgages edged lower Monday, moving further below last week's historic peak. Rates on 5/6 ARM loans showed the biggest daily drop, while averages for most other loan types were roughly flat.
The latest 30-year fixed-rate average is 7.69%. Rates vary widely across lenders, so it's always smart to shop around for your best mortgage option and compare rates regularly, no matter what type of loan you're in the market for.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|New Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|7.69%
|8.00%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.59%
|7.79%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.90%
|6.90%
|15-Year Fixed
|7.15%
|7.20%
|5/6 ARM
|7.35%
|7.51%
In the News
Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage averages last Thursday, revealing a new 22-year high for 30-year rates. The Freddie Mac average jumped 14 basis points over the previous week to reach 7.23%, its highest level since June 2001.
Freddie Mac’s averages vary from the averages we publish due to being a weekly indicator that blends five previous days of rates, and which may include mortgage discount points. Investopedia’s averages instead provide a daily rate snapshot, and with only zero-point rates.
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
Since registering a 22-year peak of 7.80% almost a week ago, the 30-year mortgage average has been bobbing in a lower range. The latest move is Monday's dip of 4 basis points, which has dropped the average to 7.69%.
Rates on 15-year loans were essentially flat Monday, tacking on a single basis point. Now averaging 7.15%, rates are just below the 21-year high of 7.17% recorded last Tuesday.
Jumbo 30-year rates were flat for a third day Monday, after Wednesday falling 12 basis points from their record level of 7.02%. Daily jumbo averages are not available from any source before 2009, but it's fair to assume Tuesday's peak was also the highest level seen in 20-plus years.
The biggest movers Monday were 5/6 ARM rates, which dropped 8 basis points on average, and the VA 30-year fixed-rate average, which gave up 7 basis points. Most other loan averages were flat or gained a minor 1 or 2 basis points Monday.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|Loan Type
|New Purchase Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.69%
|-0.04
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.59%
|-0.03
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.46%
|-0.07
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.90%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|7.60%
|-0.05
|15-Year Fixed
|7.15%
|+0.01
|FHA 15-Year Fixed
|7.23%
|+0.01
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.90%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|7.13%
|No Change
|10/6 ARM
|7.37%
|+0.02
|7/6 ARM
|7.37%
|+0.02
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.83%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|7.35%
|-0.08
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.81%
|No Change
Monday's refinancing rates moved closely in line with their new purchase siblings, with the 30-year refi average shedding 3 basis points. That results in a spread of 31 basis points between 30-year new purchase and refi rates. The 15-year and jumbo 30-year refi averages meanwhile held steady Monday. The most notable refi movement of the day was seen for the 5/6 ARM average, sinking 9 basis points, and the VA 30-year average, which subtracted 7 basis points.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
|Loan Type
|Refinance Rates
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|8.00%
|-0.03
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.79%
|-0.02
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.83%
|-0.07
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.90%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|7.91%
|-0.05
|15-Year Fixed
|7.20%
|No Change
|FHA 15-Year Fixed
|7.38%
|+0.03
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.90%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|7.18%
|No Change
|10/6 ARM
|7.70%
|No Change
|7/6 ARM
|7.55%
|-0.01
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.94%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|7.51%
|-0.09
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.81%
|No Change
Calculate monthly payments for different loan scenarios with our Mortgage Calculator.
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive, while these rates are averages. Teaser rates may involve paying points in advance, or they may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan. The mortgage rate you ultimately secure will be based on factors like your credit score, income, and more, so it may be higher or lower than the averages you see here.
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan type, and size, in addition to individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between mortgage lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of 2021. In particular, the Federal Reserve had been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures. This bond-buying policy is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
But starting in November 2021, the Fed began tapering its bond purchases downward, making sizable reductions each month until reaching net-zero in March 2022.
The federal funds rate, which is set every six to eight weeks by the Fed's rate and policy committee—the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)—can also influence mortgage rates. However, it does not directly drive mortgage rates, and in fact, the fed funds rate and mortgage rates can move in opposite directions.
At its latest meeting, which concluded on July 26, the Fed hiked rates by a widely expected 25 basis points, raising the fed funds rate to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that because inflation is still above the Fed's target rate of 2%, the rate-setting committee could either raise rates again or pause when it meets on Sept. 20, depending on economic conditions.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700–760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700–760.
Freddie Mac. “The 30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Reaches its Highest Level in Over Twenty Years”, Aug. 17, 2023.
Congressional Research Service. "Federal Reserve: Tapering of Asset Purchases," Page 1.
Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. "FOMC Meeting Calendar."
Federal Reserve. "Transcript of Chair Powell’s Press Conference July 26, 2023."