30-Year Mortgage Rates Dip for Second Day

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages moved slightly down Monday, shedding another 5 basis points after an 8-basis-point dip Friday. That lowers the flagship average to 7.59%, which is almost an eighth of a point below its surge last Thursday. That peak of 7.70% was estimated to be a 20-year high.

Rates on 15-year mortgages were virtually flat Monday, adding a minimal basis point to average 7.01%. Like 30-year loans, rates on 15-year mortgages surged last week, with Thursday's average of 7.11% estimated to be a 15-year high.

For a second day, the jumbo 30-year average marked time, as did the other three jumbo averages. Holding again at 6.65%, the jumbo 30-year average is estimated to be at its highest level since at least 2009.

Like the previous day, Monday's refinancing rates were more mixed than new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average gained 7 basis points while the 15-year refi average subtracted 3 points. But like new purchase loans, all jumbo refi averages held steady Monday. Friday's gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates has stretched to 52 basis points.



After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent May peak in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. But last week's surge raised the bar 5 basis points higher. However, it's difficult to nail down precisely how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we've seen this week, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.