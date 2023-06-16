30-Year Mortgage Rates Edge Up, While Other Rates Are Mixed

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average for new purchase loans ticked up just 1 basis point on Thursday to 7.14%. Rates on 30-year loans have been bouncing up and down between 7.13% and 7.26% since June 1. But less than a week before that, on May 26, the average hit what's estimated to be a 20-year high of 7.65%.

The 30-year fixed refinance mortgage rate saw the exact opposite happen, with a drop of 1 basis point to land at 7.54% on Thursday. The gap between new purchase and refi rates for a 30-year loan was 40 basis points on Thursday.

Jumbo 30-year mortgage rates moved in sync, with both the new purchase rate and refi rate dropping 12 basis points to sit back at 6.27%, a rate seen often this year. The rate for the jumbo 30-year fixed new purchase mortgage had reached 6.39% in May, a peak that is estimated to be at least a 14-year high, as jumbo rate averages from earlier than 2009 are not available. Jumbo 30-year rates have been bouncing back and forth between 6.27% and 6.39% since May 26.

Rates on 15-year new mortgages dropped 1 basis point on Thursday to reach 6.38%. Like its 30-year sibling, the 15-year average also soared in late May. But the current average still sits well below last October's peak of 7.03%, which was a 15-year high.



After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to nail down how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.