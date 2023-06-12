30-Year Mortgage Rates Tick Up to New June High

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average ticked up to 7.26% on Friday, after dropping and staying at 7.22% for two days. This increase of 4 basis points puts Friday's average at the highest we've seen in June. Rates on 30-year loans have been fluctuating slightly higher since June 1, when the average sank to 7.13%. But less than a week earlier, on May 26, the average hit what's estimated to be a 20-year high of 7.65%.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed jumbo mortgage also ticked up, gaining 12 basis points, bringing it back to 6.39% for the fourth time in two weeks. That peak of 6.39% is estimated to be at least a 14-year high, as jumbo rate averages from earlier than 2009 are not available. Its refi counterpart saw the same gains, as did a few jumbo ARM loans.

Rates on 15-year mortgages moved up slightly, adding 2 basis points to bring it back to 6.42%, where it was on Wednesday last week. Like its 30-year sibling, the 15-year average also soared in late May. But the current average still sits well below last October's peak of 7.03%, which was a 15-year high.

Friday's refinancing averages moved mostly in sync with the others. The 20-year fixed refi mortgage rate was the only refi rate to drop, shedding 6 basis points to land at 7.52%. The 30- and 15-year refi averages both gained 2 basis points. The gap between new purchase and refi rates for a 30-year loan was 25 basis points on Friday.



After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to nail down how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.