30-Year New Purchase Mortgage Rate Falls, While Refi Rate Rises

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average for new purchase loans dropped to 7.18% on Monday, after gaining 4 basis points on Friday. It's now back down to the rate we saw back on June 2. Rates on 30-year loans have been bouncing up and down between 7.13% and 7.26% since June 1. But less than a week before that, on May 26, the average hit what's estimated to be a 20-year high of 7.65%.

Jumbo mortgage rates saw no changes across the board for new purchase loans, with 30-year, 15-year, 7/6 ARM, and 5/6 ARM loans all staying the same as they were on Friday. The rate for a jumbo 30-year fixed new purchase mortgage is still 6.39%, a peak that is estimated to be at least a 14-year high, as jumbo rate averages from earlier than 2009 are not available. Jumbo refi counterparts also saw no changes from the day prior. The gap between new purchase and refi rates for a 30-year loan was 39 basis points on Monday.

Rates on 15-year mortgages dropped slightly, shedding 2 basis points to bring it back to 6.40%, where it was on Friday. Like its 30-year sibling, the 15-year average also soared in late May. But the current average still sits well below last October's peak of 7.03%, which was a 15-year high.



After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to nail down how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.