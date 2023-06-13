30-Year New Purchase Mortgage Rate Falls, While Refi Rate Rises

The average rate for a new purchase 30-year fixed mortgage dropped 8 basis points Monday, landing at 7.18% and shedding the gains we saw on Friday. Most other mortgage rates also dropped or had no change, except for the 30-year refinance mortgage rate average, which ticked up 6 basis points to 7.57%, widening the gap even more between the two flagship rates. Rates for 10/6, 7/6, and 5/6 adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs) saw slight increases.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|7.18%
|7.57%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.12%
|7.48%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|6.39%
|15-Year Fixed
|6.40%
|6.64%
|5/6 ARM
|7.13%
|7.30%
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average for new purchase loans dropped to 7.18% on Monday, after gaining 4 basis points on Friday. It's now back down to the rate we saw back on June 2. Rates on 30-year loans have been bouncing up and down between 7.13% and 7.26% since June 1. But less than a week before that, on May 26, the average hit what's estimated to be a 20-year high of 7.65%.
Jumbo mortgage rates saw no changes across the board for new purchase loans, with 30-year, 15-year, 7/6 ARM, and 5/6 ARM loans all staying the same as they were on Friday. The rate for a jumbo 30-year fixed new purchase mortgage is still 6.39%, a peak that is estimated to be at least a 14-year high, as jumbo rate averages from earlier than 2009 are not available. Jumbo refi counterparts also saw no changes from the day prior. The gap between new purchase and refi rates for a 30-year loan was 39 basis points on Monday.
Rates on 15-year mortgages dropped slightly, shedding 2 basis points to bring it back to 6.40%, where it was on Friday. Like its 30-year sibling, the 15-year average also soared in late May. But the current average still sits well below last October's peak of 7.03%, which was a 15-year high.
After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.
The recent surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to nail down how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.
Important
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or they may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|New Purchase
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.18%
|-0.08
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.12%
|-0.10
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.11%
|-0.05
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|7.00%
|-0.06
|15-Year Fixed
|6.40%
|-0.02
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|6.36%
|-0.02
|10/6 ARM
|7.38%
|+0.03
|7/6 ARM
|7.06%
|+0.01
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.33%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|7.13%
|+0.01
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.43%
|No Change
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
|Loan Type
|Refinance
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.57%
|+0.06
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.48%
|-0.15
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.40%
|No Change
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|7.45%
|-0.07
|15-Year Fixed
|6.64%
|-0.01
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|6.56%
|-0.01
|10/6 ARM
|7.59%
|No Change
|7/6 ARM
|7.45%
|-0.02
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.43%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|7.30%
|-0.01
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.43%
|No Change
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan type, and size, in addition to individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between mortgage lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of 2021. In particular, the Federal Reserve had been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures. This bond-buying policy is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
But starting in November 2021, the Fed began tapering its bond purchases downward, making sizable reductions each month until reaching net-zero in March 2022.
The federal funds rate may also indirectly influence mortgage rates. It's set by the Fed's rate and policy committee—the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)—which meets every six to eight weeks. The Fed's next meeting kicks off today and it'll announce its rate decision tomorrow, June 14.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700–760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700–760.
