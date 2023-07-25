3M Adjusted Profit and Sales Exceed Estimates as the Firm Streamlines Operations

Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Published July 25, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • 3M posted a loss because of "forever chemical" charges, but adjusted earnings beat forecasts.
  • The company's revenue was better than expected, and it boosted 2023 guidance.
  • CEO Mike Roman credited the results to actions on supply chains and restructuring.

3M (MMM) was the best-performing stock in the Dow after the consumer, industrial, and health care products manufacturer’s adjusted earnings exceeded expectations.

3M posted a loss of $6.84 billion, or $12.35 per share. However, that included a $10.3 billion charge for its proposed legal settlement over so-called “forever chemicals” in drinking water. With that left out, profit was $2.17 per share, well above analysts’ estimates of $1.73.

Sales fell 4.3% to $8.33 billion, but that was almost half a billion more than forecasts.   

CEO Mike Roman credited the positive results to “actions we took to strengthen our supply chain and restructure the company,” adding that those steps led to “improved service for customers, reduced costs across 3M, and better than expected margins and cash flow."

3M also boosted its full-year earnings per share (EPS) guidance to a range of $8.60 to $9.10 from $8.50 to $9.

Despite Tuesday’s over 5% advance, shares of 3M were still down for the year.

3M YTD

