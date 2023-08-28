3M Shares Jump on Reports It Reached a $5.5 Billion Settlement Over Earplug Lawsuits

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 28, 2023
3M

Education Images / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • 3M shares jumped following reports it tentatively settled lawsuits over accusations of hearing loss by members of the military who used its earplugs.
  • The company is expected to pay $5.5 billion to resolve the litigation.
  • The more than 300,000 claims make it the largest mass tort in U.S. history.

3M (MMM) shares jumped over 4% in early trading on Monday and it was the best-performing stock in the Dow after reports the conglomerate tentatively settled lawsuits over accusations of hearing loss by members of the military who used its earplugs.

3M is expected to pay $5.5 billion to resolve the litigation brought by more than 300,000 veterans in the largest mass tort in U.S. history. However, that would be well below the $10 billion to $15 billion some analysts had anticipated. Negotiations are reportedly continuing, and the company’s board has yet to vote on the proposal.

The plaintiffs claim the earplugs used by the U.S. military and produced by 3M and Aearo Technologies, a subsidiary it bought in 2008, didn’t protect them from damage caused by loud noises, such as explosions. 3M argued that the product worked correctly when used properly. 

The deal would be the second major settlement by 3M this year. In June, the firm agreed to spend more than $10 billion to help municipal water companies address so-called “forever chemicals” produced by 3M that tainted water supplies. 

Despite Monday's gains, shares of 3M remained lower for 2023.

MMM

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Bloomberg. “3M Agrees to Pay More Than $5.5 Billion Over Combat Earplugs.”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description