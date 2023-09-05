More Than 4 Million Student Loan Borrowers Enrolled In New SAVE Repayment Plan

4.1 Million That’s how many people have enrolled in SAVE, a new federal student loan repayment plan that offers lower monthly payments.

As borrowers with federally held student loans prepare to resume payments, 4.1 million have enrolled in a new kind of repayment plan that takes less out of their budget each month.



The Saving for a Valuable Education (SAVE) income-driven repayment (IDR) plan is a newcomer to the student loan landscape. President Joe Biden announced its creation in June, in the immediate aftermath of the Supreme Court decision that struck down his administration’s attempt to cancel up to $20,000 of student loan debt per borrower. By the beginning of September, nearly 1 million people signed up for SAVE and people enrolled in the older REPAYE income-driven plan had automatically been switched over, senior Biden administration officials said Tuesday.



The plan is meant to take some of the financial sting out of student loan payments for borrowers facing the end of the pandemic-era pause on interest and required payments.

Like other income-driven repayment plans, SAVE lets borrowers make monthly loan payments determined as a percentage of their income, regardless of the balance of the loan, and forgives any remaining balance after borrowers pay for 20 to 25 years. Because of the way borrower income is calculated, SAVE offers lower monthly payments than older versions of income-driven repayment plans. It also stops interest from accumulating on loans, even if the monthly payment isn't enough to cover the interest charged.



SAVE payments will get even cheaper next summer—undergraduate loan payments will be cut to 5% of discretionary income, down from the current level of 10%.

As with other IDR plans, SAVE is more helpful to borrowers with lower income and higher loan balances. Borrowers with the lowest lifetime earnings will pay 83% less on every dollar they borrow under SAVE versus other plans; the highest earners would only save 5%, according to White House estimates. Borrowers can enter their financial details and compare their monthly payments under SAVE and other plans using the Department of Education’s student loan simulator, and can enroll in SAVE on the department's website.