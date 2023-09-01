It's Been Nearly 40 Years Since Buying a House Was This Unaffordable

The last time homes were as difficult to afford as they are now, you could buy a brand-new first-generation MacIntosh computer for the office and an AMC Eagle station wagon in the garage to go with it.



Key Takeaways A median-priced house costs 38.3% of a typical household income.

That's the most unaffordable rate since 1984.

Soaring home prices and mortgage rates have driven up monthly principal and interest payments.

To buy a median-priced house, a typical income-earning household would have to shell out 38.3% of their earnings to make the mortgage, the highest percentage since 1984, mortgage data company Black Knight said in a report Thursday.



The double whammy of soaring home prices and mortgage rates have pushed monthly principal and interest payments through the roof.

Home prices hit record highs for a third month in July, according to Black Knight’s house price index. Meanwhile, the average rate offered for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 7.23%, its highest since 2001, last week, according to Freddie Mac, edging down slightly to 7.18% on Thursday but remaining close to a multi-decade high.



Between those two factors, the monthly mortgage payment on a median-priced house has soared to $2,423 by August 24, nearly double over the past two years, according to Black Knight.



Black Knight’s data is the latest evidence that home buying costs are soaring out of reach for average would-be purchasers, reaching levels of unaffordability not seen within the lifetime of about half the U.S. population.



One of the major forces driving up housing costs today is the same as it was in the early 1980s. Then, as now, the Federal Reserve was hiking its benchmark interest rate to combat inflation, putting upward pressure on interest rates for mortgages and all kinds of other loans.

The Fed funds rate got as high as 11% in 1984, more than double its current rate, and the average rate for a 30-year mortgage was double-digits for the entire year, peaking at over 14%, according to Freddie Mac.

