5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on interest rates and AMD is releasing a new GPU chip in a challenge to Nvidia. Here’s what investors need to know today.



1. Fed Expected to Keep Rates Unchanged

For the first time since it started hiking rates in March 2022, the Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it announces the result of today’s meeting at 2 p.m. ET. Even if the Fed leaves rates at 5-5.25%, investors will be looking for signals in the Fed’s policy documents on how it will treat interest rates at its next meeting in July. Also today, the U.S. Producer Price Index is expected to show producer prices fell 0.1% last month when the inflation indicator is released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

2. AMD Releasing New AI GPU Chip

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said it will begin shipping its new GPU chip for artificial intelligence (AI) later this year, introducing a challenge to Nvidia and its 80% market share dominance in the AI chip market. AMD CEO Lisa Su told investors and analysts that AI is the company’s largest and most strategic long-term growth opportunity. Shares of AMD were up more than 2% in pre-market trading.

3. Amid Stock Winning Streak, Tesla Slightly Raises Price of Model Y

Tesla (TSLA) slightly increased the price of its Model Y electric vehicle in the U.S., with the website reflecting a $250 increase to $47,740. It’s the third time that Tesla has raised the price of the Model Y since April 19, when the EV automaker cut prices on some models. Shares of Tesla have risen for 13 straight days, the longest winning streak for the stock, and were up more than 1% in pre-market trading.

4. Shell Raises Dividend, Announces $5 Billion to Buy Back Shares

Shares of Shell (SHEL) were trading more than 1% higher in the pre-market after the company said it would raise its dividend 15% while also boosting natural gas production. In addition to the dividend hike, which comes this quarter, Shell said it would buy back $5 billion of shares in the second half of 2023.

5. Google Launches New AI Products for Ad Tech Business

Google will launch two new AI-powered features for its advertising technology business that will help users find the best ad placements across the company’s brands. Testing shows that the technology helps brands get 40% more video views on average, the company said. Shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) were 0.3% lower in pre-market trading.

