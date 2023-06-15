5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

The European Central Bank is expected to keep hiking interest rates and initial jobless claims are expected to drop lower. Here’s what investors need to know today.



1. ECB Expected to Raise Interest Rates After Fed Pauses Hikes

Unlike its American counterpart the day earlier, the European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates again for the 20 eurozone nations, moving up to 4.25% from the current 4%. Inflation has remained persistently elevated in the eurozone, which is seeing prices increase 6% year-over-year, compared with 4% in the U.S. The ECB rate decision will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET.

2. Jobless Claims, Retail Sales Data Expected to Show Declines

When initial jobless claims for the week ending June 10 are released at 8:30 a.m. ET, they are expected to fall to 245,000 from 261,000 the week prior. U.S. retail sales are also coming at 8:30 and expected to drop 0.2% in May, down from 0.4% growth in April.

3. Rivian to Be Dropped from Nasdaq 100 after Market Cap Plummets 66%



Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is being removed from the Nasdaq 100 index on June 20, which represents the largest, non-financial stock on the Nasdaq exchange, after its market capitalization has fallen 66% since 2022. The Nasdaq 100 spot occupied by the electric vehicle maker will be replaced by ON Semiconductor (ON). Shares of Rivian fell more than 2% in pre-market trading, while ON Semiconductor fell 1% in the premarket.

4. Tesla Chinese Rival XPeng First to Launch Self-Driving Cars in Beijing

Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng, a rival of Tesla (TSLA), said it would launch self-driving technology in four Chinese cities, including Beijing. It’s the first EV maker to roll out an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) in Beijing after the system was approved for use on major ring roads and expressways. Shares of Tesla were down 3% in pre-market trading.

5. Agreement Expected to End 14-Day Work Stoppage at West Coast Ports

An agreement between the Pacific Maritime Association and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union is expected to end a 14-day work slowdown that has crippled West Coast port capacity. The agreement covers 22,000 workers and 29 West Coast ports.

