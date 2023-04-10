5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Big banks will start reporting earnings this week after data shows a lending slowdown and anticipated EPA emission restrictions are expected to be a jolt for electric vehicle makers. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Bank Earnings to Come as Lending Slumps

Big banks kick off earnings season later this week with JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all reporting their financial results on Friday. The reports will be heavily scrutinized in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve reported that bank lending slumped by the most on record in the final weeks of March, indicating credit is tightening.

2. EPA Emission Limit Plans Seen As Boost for EVs

The EPA is set as early as this week to propose new rules to spur sweeping cuts in vehicle emissions pollution that could push automakers towards a big increase in EV sales. The proposed rules are expected to cover the 2027 through 2032 model years that some environmental groups believe will result in at least 50% of U.S. vehicles in the U.S. being electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030.

3. Tesla Shares Falling on Price Slash

Tesla (TSLA) shares are falling 2% in pre-market trading after the electric vehicle company slashed prices on its entire lineup of vehicles. This marks the third round of price cuts for Tesla as it tries to lure buyers amid higher interest rates. The largest of the cuts at $5,000 per vehicle were for the company’s slower selling and more expensive models, which include the Model S sedan and the Model X big SUV.

4. Global Crypto Exchange Binance Labors to Find Banks

Binance.US is reportedly struggling to find banks to take its customers’ cash. As a stopgap, the exchange is using at least one middleman to store user funds on its behalf.



5. Pioneer Natural Resources Shares Higher on Exxon Deal

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) shares are up over 7% in pre-market trading after reports Exxon Mobil has engaged in preliminary talks for a megadeal with the shale driller. The early stage talks could lead to a $49 billion deal for the U.S. fracking giant.