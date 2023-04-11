5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

News of the day for April 11, 2023

By
Danial Clark
Danial Clark
Full Bio
Danial Clark is an award-winning executive producer, and previously oversaw business, political and general news as a senior producer at Fox Business, Reuters, Bloomberg TV and CNBC.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published April 11, 2023
Bitcoin

Chesnot / Contributor / Getty Images

Bitcoin breaks $30,000 for the first time since last June and inflation continues to dampen small business optimism. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Bitcoin Tops $30,000 for First Time Since June

Major cryptocurrency prices are on the rise, with the price of Bitcoin topping $30,000 for the first time since June. The price of Bitcoin is up 6.6% at $30,147, while the price of Ether is up 3.4% at $1,918.

2. Inflation Pushing Down Small Business Optimism

Small businesses owners' sentiment about businesses conditions declined last month as higher costs weighed on operations, according to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). The NFIB's Small Business Optimism Index fell 0.8 points in March at 90.1, slightly above the consensus estimate for an 89.9 reading but well below its historical average as small business owners struggle with inflation and labor shortages.

3. White House Looking at Rules for AI Tools

The Biden administration is considering possible rules for AI tools like ChatGPT. The move comes amid concerns that the technology could be used to discriminate or spread harmful information.

4. Micron, Western Digital Shares Up on Samsung Production Cuts

Shares of Micron (MU) and Western Digital (WDC) jumped over 8% yesterday and are rising in pre-market trading after rival chip maker Samsung said it is cutting chip production. Samsung said it would cut production to a “meaningful level” after reporting its smallest profit in more than a decade.

5. Newmont Raises Takeover Bid for Newcrest Mining

Newmont raised its takeover offer for Newcrest Mining to around $19.5 billion, in what would be the largest deal ever in the gold mining industry. Newmont’s decision comes at a time when gold prices are approaching a record high.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. CNBC. “Bitcoin tops $30,000 for the first time since June ahead of key inflation data; ether nears $2,000.”

  2. MarketWatch. “U.S. Small-Business Confidence Edged Down in March as Expectations Dimmed.”

  3. Wall Street Journal. “Biden Administration Weighs Possible Rules for AI Tools Like ChatGPT.”

  4. Bloomberg. “Samsung’s Cut in Chip Production Is Good News for Industry.”

  5. Reuters. “Newmont plumps final bid for Australia's Newcrest to $19.5 bln.”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description