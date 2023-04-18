5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Johnson & Johnson shares rose after it beat earnings estimates and Netflix is set to report that it added 2 million new subscribers. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. J&J Shares Moving Higher After Earnings Beat Estimates

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares are rising close to 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported earnings and revenue that beat estimates, and raised its full-year forecast. Other companies reporting financial results today include Netflix, United Airlines, Goldman Sachs, Bank of New York Mellon, Lockheed Martin and Prologis.

2. Netflix Set to Report Subscriber Gains

Netflix is expected to report that it added some 2 million subscribers in the first quarter and investors will be looking to see whether recent price cuts and the launch of its ad-supported plan are tempting people to subscribe and stay on. The company lost 200,000 subscribers a year ago but returned to subscriber growth in the second half of 2022, though its pace of additions slowed dramatically.

3. Bank Deposits Dropping As Customers Chase Higher Returns

State Street and M&T Bank reported deposits fell 3% from the prior quarter, while those at Charles Schwab shrank 11% as U.S. savers piled into higher paying money market funds or Treasury bills. The average U.S. bank account savings rate is just 0.37% compared to the Fed’s benchmark rate of 4.75 to 5%. Charles Schwab said that its deposits fell by $41 billion in the first quarter and were down 30% from a year ago to $325.7 billion. State Street’s total deposits dropped to $224 billion, down 5% from December and 11% from a year ago. M&T said total deposits fell to $159 billion from $163 billion at the end of 2022.

4. Apple Unveils High-Yield Savings Account

Apple launched a high-yield savings account that pays an annual percentage yield (APY) of 4.15%. The accounts are available with Apple’s credit card and in conjunction with its partner, Goldman Sachs.

5. 10 EVs Qualify for U.S. Tax Credits

Only 10 electric vehicles qualify for the full $7,500 U.S. tax credit after stricter battery sourcing rules take effect and make most plug-in models ineligible. Vehicles that qualify for the full $7,500 in tax credits include the Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Blazer, Chevrolet Bolt, Chevrolet Bolt and EUV, Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Silverado, Chrysler Pacifica PHEV, Ford F-150 Lightning, Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring, and Tesla Model 3 Performance.

