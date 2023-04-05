5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

News of the day for April 5, 2023

By
Danial Clark
Danial Clark
Full Bio
Danial Clark is an award-winning executive producer, and previously oversaw business, political and general news as a senior producer at Fox Business, Reuters, Bloomberg TV and CNBC.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published April 05, 2023
Now hiring sign

VIEW press / Contributor / Getty Images

New private payroll jobs came in below expectation in March and shares of Johnson & Johnson are rising in pre-market trading after news of a settlement on legal claims over its talc products. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Private Payroll Jobs Come in Lower than Expectations

Payroll provider ADP released its National Employment Report for March showing the economy added 145,000 private sector jobs in March, fewer than the 200,000 economists expected.

2. J&J Shares Move Higher on Talc Settlement Plan

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are rising over 3% in pre-market trading after the consumer and pharmaceutical giant announced plans to settle its legal claims over its talc products for $8.9 billion. In a press release, J&J said that its subsidiary, LTL Management, would refile for bankruptcy protection and be funded with $8.9 billion over 25 years to cover liabilities over claims that its talcum powder causes cancer.

3. Ford Sales Higher on Demand for EVs, Stronger Supply Chain

Ford Motor posted a 10.1% rise in first quarter U.S. auto sales fueled by demand for electric vehicles as supply chain disruptions eased. The automaker joins other global rivals in reporting a rise in sales, as the industry gets more of their vehicles to dealers and customers in the quarter.

4. DOJ Charges Frank Founder with Fraud

The Justice Department charged the founder of college financial-aid company Frank with fraud in connection with the company’s sale to JPMorgan Chase in September of 2021. The DOJ says Charlie Javice was arrested amid charges she allegedly inflated the company’s customer count to trick the bank into a $175 million deal.

5. New Zealand Central Bank Hikes Rates

New Zealand’s central bank hiked interest rates by 50 basis points to 5.25%. The surprise move strengthened the New Zealand dollar and sent stocks there lower.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. CNBC. “Private payrolls rose by 145,000 in March, well below expectations, ADP says.”

  2. Reuters. “J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement.”

  3. Detroit News: “Ford sales up 10.1% in first quarter, cedes No. 2 EV position to rival GM.”

  4. CNBC. “Frank founder criminally charged with fraud over $175 million JPMorgan deal.”

  5. Reuters. “RBNZ stuns market with bigger rate rise, more tightening seen.”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description