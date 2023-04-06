5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

News of the day for April 6, 2023

Published April 06, 2023
Costco Storefront

Getty Images

Costco shares are down on its first monthly drop in same-store sales in almost three years and more economic data signaling a slowdown is out this week. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Costco Shares Down on Worst Sales Report in Almost 3 Years

Shares of Costco (COST) are falling over 2% in pre-market trading after the warehouse retail giant reported its first monthly drop in same-store sales in nearly three years. Same-store sales gained only 0.9% in March after excluding the impact of changes in gasoline prices. That’s the smallest advance since April 2020 after the pandemic lockdowns slowed sales.

2. Economic Data, Bonds, and Gold Signal Slowdown

Economic data out this week raised concerns about an economic slowdown, sending the yield on Treasurys lower and the price of gold higher. Yesterday, spot gold rose to $2,031 per ounce, its highest level since March of 2022. Some analysts believe gold could remain above $2,000 per ounce, with UBS analysts predicting it could hit an all-time high of $2,200 by the end of March.

3. Google Plans AI Features for Search Engine


Google reportedly plans to add chat artificial intelligence features to its search engine. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai dismissed the notion that chatbots pose a threat to Google’s search business, which accounts for more than half of Alphabet’s revenue.

4. Walmart Sees More Inflation Pressures

Walmart said inflation would continue to pressure its business this year and that it would slow hiring as it builds out automation technology. Walmart told investors at a two-day meeting that inflation continues to impact its business as shoppers add more lower-margin groceries to their carts over higher-margin apparel and home goods.

5. Bed Bath & Beyond Gets Lifeline to Tackle Inventory

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares are rising close to 4% in pre-market trading after announcing a vendor consignment agreement to stave off bankruptcy. ReStore Capital will buy up to $120 million of pre-arranged merchandise from the company’s key suppliers as part of the deal.

