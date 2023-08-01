5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

News of the day for August 1, 2023

Published August 01, 2023
Meta

JOSH EDELSON / Contributor / Getty Images

Meta Platforms is planning to roll out AI chatbots to help it retain users of its apps and healthcare retailer CVS lays off 5,000 workers as it cuts costs in preparations to expand into primary care. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Meta Platforms Preparing AI Bots to Help Engage, Retain Users

Meta Platforms (META) is reportedly preparing to launch a series of AI-powered chatbots that exhibit different personalities as early as September, part of a bid to boost engagement and retain uses of its social media platforms. The development comes as executives for the Facebook and Instagram parent seeks to retain users of its new text-based Threads app, which has lost half of its users following its July 5 launch. Meta shares were flat in pre-market trading.

2. CVS to Lay Off 5,000 as it Cuts Costs in Business Expansion into Primary Care

CVS Health (CVS) is cutting 5,000 jobs, part of the healthcare giant’s moves to save costs after making acquisitions to expand its business into primary care. The positions are primarily corporate and won’t impact customer-oriented roles of the company that employs more than 300,000 workers. Shares of CVS rose 1.5% in pre-market trading.

3. BP Reports 70% Drop in Profit, Raises Dividend 10%

Due to lower gas prices, oil giant BP (BP) reported a 70% drop in second-quarter profits relative to last year, with its $2.6 billion in reported profit lower than the $3.5 billion that analysts had projected. However, BP did increase its dividend by 10% to 7.27 cents per ordinary share, while also announcing a $1.5 billion share buyback over the next three months. Shares of BP were up 0.8% in pre-market trading.

4. HSBC Doubles it First-Half Profit, Announces Dividend and Share Buyback

HSBC (HSBC) reported a net profit of $18.1 billion for the first half of 2023, doubling the $9 billion in profit it reported over the first six months of 2022. The bank’s board approved a second interim dividend of 10 cents a share, while announcing further share buybacks of up to $2 billion, which it expects to complete within three months. Shares of HSBC traded 0.5% higher in pre-market trading.

5. Manufacturing PMI Projected to Remain Steady, Jobs and Construction Data Also Expected

The S&P final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET and is projected to stay at 49.0 in July. At 10 a.m. ET, the ISM Manufacturing Index for July is expected to increase to 46.9% in July, up from its previous reading of 46.0%, while investors also get updates on job openings and construction spending.

