5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Inflation is expected to move higher in July and Disney shares are rising after it announced it would lift prices for its streaming services. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Economists Expect Inflation Could Tick Higher

Economists estimate that U.S. inflation will tick up when the Labor Department issues its latest monthly Consumer Price Index report at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists forecast that the CPI rose 0.2% in July from June, sending the annual inflation rate to 3.3%, up from 3% in the month prior. Inflation reached a peak in June 2022 at 9.1% amid the Federal Reserve’s campaign to cool prices through higher interest rates, and a higher inflation rate could prompt the Fed to raise rates again.

2. Disney Shares Rise on Quarterly Profits, Streaming Service Price Hike

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) reported quarterly profits that topped expectations, helping send its shares 1.5% higher in pre-market trading, as investors also reacted to the media giant’s announcement that it would raise prices for its streaming services and potentially begin cracking down on password sharing. Disney’s reported revenue failed to meet analyst projections and its subscriber base of 154 million was lower than the expected 155 million.

3. Coach Owner Tapestry in Talks to Buy Versace Owner Capri Holdings

Shares of Capri Holdings (CPRI) surged 33% in pre-market trading after reports that the fashion brand is the target of an acquisition by the larger Tapestry (TPR) fashion brand, the owner of Coach. Capri Holdings brands include Michael Kors and Versace, and has a market value of $4 billion, compared with Tapestry’s $10 billion. Shares of Tapestry moved higher by 1.4% in the pre-market.

4. Alibaba ADRs Climb After Earnings, Revenue Beat

Chinese e-commerce provider Alibaba (BABA) reported earnings of $2.40 a share on revenue of $32.3 billion, better than the $2.02 earnings per share on $31.2 billion in revenue that analysts projected. American depositary receipts (ADRs) of Alibaba moved up 3.5% in pre-market trading.

5. Shares of AI Software Maker AppLovin Surge After Reporting Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of software maker AppLovin (APP) jumped 24% in pre-market trading after it reported better-than-expected earnings. The software provider that uses artificial intelligence to drive customer sales reported second-quarter earnings of $0.22 a share, better than the 8 cents that analysts had forecast.

