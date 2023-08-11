5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

News of the day for August 11, 2023

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Published August 11, 2023
MEGAN JELINGER / Contributor / Getty Images

The latest Producer Price Index tracking wholesale inflation is expected to show prices ticked higher for July, and Google and GM get authority to operate self-driving taxis in San Francisco. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Producer Prices Projected to Tick Higher

Following yesterday’s release of the Consumer Price Index, investors will get another look at inflation readings when the Bureau of Labor Statistics issues its wholesale-focused Producer Price Index (PPI) for July at 8:30 a.m. ET. The monthly PPI reading is projected by economists to show prices increased 0.2% in July, up from 0.1% the prior month. Also today, at 10 a.m. ET, the preliminary reading for the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is forecast to rise to a reading of 72 in August, up from 71.6 last month.

2. Google, GM Get Rights to Operate Self-Driving Taxis in San Francisco

Self-driving taxi companies owned by Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL) and General Motors (GM) were given authority to begin operations in San Francisco. GM’s Cruise and Alphabet’s Waymo were given permission to offer paid rides in driverless vehicles at any day or time, with no limits to how many vehicles they can offer. Shares of Alphabet dipped 0.3% while GM shares were little changed in pre-market trading.

3. Amazon to Cut House Brands to Trim Costs, Appease Regulators

Amazon (AMZN) will close 27 of its 30 clothing brands, while also dropping some of its private-label furniture brands, as the ecommerce giant seeks to deflect scrutiny from antitrust regulators, while also strengthening its profits. Amazon will keep operating its Amazon Essentials, Amazon Collection and Amazon Aware brands. Shares of Amazon traded 0.3% lower in pre-market trading.

4. Cano Health Warns It Could End Operations Within a Year

Shares of Cano Health (CANO) plummeted 40% in pre-market trading after the primary-care provider said there were “substantial doubts” it would be able to continue as a going concern within one year. As part of its second-quarter earnings report, the company also said it would cut 17% of its workforce while it seeks potential buyers.

5. Air Taxi Maker Archer Aviation Shares Take Off After Boeing Agreement

Archer Aviation (ACHR) shares jumped 25% after the maker of air taxis reached an agreement with Boeing (BA) to settle litigation over the technology, with Boeing shares little changed in pre-market trading. Archer also said it has completed $215 million of equity investments from Boeing, Stellantis and United Airlines as it works to receive Federal Aviation Administration approval by 2025.

