5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

News of the day for August 14, 2023

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Full Bio
Terry has 25 years experience in journalism and communications, reporting on a range of topics that include personal finance, telecommunications, Congress, government regulations, and criminal justice. He has also worked on technology, energy, and environmental policy issues as a congressional press secretary and owned and published a local community newspaper in North Carolina.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 14, 2023
US Steel

BRANDEN EASTWOOD / Contributor / Getty Images

U.S. Steel shares jump after it rejects a takeover bid from Cleveland-Cliffs and Tesla shares fall after it cut prices on models in China. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. US Steel Shares Surge After Rejecting Cleveland-Cliffs Takeover Bid

United States Steel Corp. (X) rejected a $7.25 billion takeover bid from rival Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) that would have created one of the world’s largest steelmakers, as U.S. Steel instead announced it would begin a review of its strategic options. Shares of U.S. Steel soared 32% in pre-market trading, while Cleveland-Cliff shares dropped about 7%.

2. Tesla Shares Dip After Price Cuts in China

Tesla (TSLA) shares fell 1.6% in pre-market trading after the electric vehicle automaker again cut prices in China, rolling out a $1,100 incentive for Model 3 sedans and a $2,000 price cut for the Model Y.  The cuts come after another EV brand Zeekr also cut prices for its crossover-sized vehicle and follows prior cuts from Tesla in the Chinese market, raising worries about demand for EVs in the world’s largest market for new cars.

3. Court Approves AMC Preferred Shares Conversion Plan

AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares plummeted 28% in pre-market trading after the movie theater chain won court approval for a stock conversion plan that triggered a shareholder lawsuit. The court ruling ends a legal fight over the preferred shares, called AMC’s Preferred Equity (APE), sending the preferred equity shares higher by 27% in pre-market trading.

4. Apple Supplier Foxconn Beats Earnings Estimates but Cuts Outlook

Apple (AAPL) shares moved higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after its supplier Foxconn beat analyst forecasts for its second-quarter earnings, crediting a growing artificial intelligence sector. The world’s largest contract electronics maker revised its guidance for full-year revenue to reflect a slight decline, down from its previous forecast of flat year-over-year revenue, as the company said it was cautious over a sluggish Chinese economy and a weaker global economy.

5. Nikola Recalls EV Trucks After Fire Investigation

Shares of electric-vehicle maker Nikola (NKLA) fell 14% in pre-market trading after the company said it was recalling all of the battery-powered trucks it has so-far delivered after it found that a coolant leak inside its battery pack could cause a fire. Nikola has delivered 209 of the vehicles, which it makes only on order as the company shifted its focus to hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Bloomberg. “US Steel Starts Review as It Spurns $7.25 Billion Cliffs Bid.”

  2. Barron’s. “Tesla Is Cutting Prices Again In China. Why It’s Driving Up Concern.

  3. Bloomberg. “AMC’s Revised Stock Conversion Plan Is Approved by Court.”

  4. Reuters. “Apple supplier Foxconn cautious despite beating earnings forecasts.”

  5. Reuters. “Nikola recalls all battery-electric trucks, halts sales after fire probe.”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description