5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

U.S. Steel shares jump after it rejects a takeover bid from Cleveland-Cliffs and Tesla shares fall after it cut prices on models in China. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. US Steel Shares Surge After Rejecting Cleveland-Cliffs Takeover Bid

United States Steel Corp. (X) rejected a $7.25 billion takeover bid from rival Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) that would have created one of the world’s largest steelmakers, as U.S. Steel instead announced it would begin a review of its strategic options. Shares of U.S. Steel soared 32% in pre-market trading, while Cleveland-Cliff shares dropped about 7%.



2. Tesla Shares Dip After Price Cuts in China

Tesla (TSLA) shares fell 1.6% in pre-market trading after the electric vehicle automaker again cut prices in China, rolling out a $1,100 incentive for Model 3 sedans and a $2,000 price cut for the Model Y. The cuts come after another EV brand Zeekr also cut prices for its crossover-sized vehicle and follows prior cuts from Tesla in the Chinese market, raising worries about demand for EVs in the world’s largest market for new cars.

3. Court Approves AMC Preferred Shares Conversion Plan

AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares plummeted 28% in pre-market trading after the movie theater chain won court approval for a stock conversion plan that triggered a shareholder lawsuit. The court ruling ends a legal fight over the preferred shares, called AMC’s Preferred Equity (APE), sending the preferred equity shares higher by 27% in pre-market trading.

4. Apple Supplier Foxconn Beats Earnings Estimates but Cuts Outlook

Apple (AAPL) shares moved higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after its supplier Foxconn beat analyst forecasts for its second-quarter earnings, crediting a growing artificial intelligence sector. The world’s largest contract electronics maker revised its guidance for full-year revenue to reflect a slight decline, down from its previous forecast of flat year-over-year revenue, as the company said it was cautious over a sluggish Chinese economy and a weaker global economy.

5. Nikola Recalls EV Trucks After Fire Investigation

Shares of electric-vehicle maker Nikola (NKLA) fell 14% in pre-market trading after the company said it was recalling all of the battery-powered trucks it has so-far delivered after it found that a coolant leak inside its battery pack could cause a fire. Nikola has delivered 209 of the vehicles, which it makes only on order as the company shifted its focus to hydrogen fuel cell trucks.