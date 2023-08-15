5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Consumer spending is expected to tick higher for the fourth straight month, while Home Depot sales fall as consumers pull back on big-ticket items. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Consumer Spending Forecast to Rise for Fourth Straight Month

Consumer spending in July is expected to have increased by 0.4% from June when the Census Bureau releases that data at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists forecast that consumer spending will rise for the fourth consecutive month, after spending in June climbed 0.2% from the previous month.

2. Home Depot Sales Fall as Consumers Pull Back on Big-Ticket Items

Home Depot (HD) reported second-quarter revenue of $42.9 billion, lower than the $43.8 billion over the same quarter a year ago as consumers pulled back on big-ticket items and sales fell, though the figure was better than analyst estimates of $42.2 billion. The hardware retailer also reported $4.65 in earnings per share, ahead of the analyst call for $4.45 earnings per share in the second quarter, but below the $5.05 earnings per share it reported in the 2022 second quarter. Shares of Home Depot dipped 0.3% in pre-market trading.

3. Amazon Device Chief Leaves on Heels of Cost-Cutting Moves

The chief of Amazon’s (AMZN) devices department will retire in coming months, after David Limp’s division had been a target of cost cutting by CEO Andy Jassy that eliminated 27,000 jobs. Limp retires after 13 years of overseeing the division that oversaw Amazon’s Alexa, Echo, and other products. Shares of Amazon were 0.3% lower in pre-market trading.

4. Homebuilder D.R. Horton Shares Rise on Berkshire Buy

Shares of homebuilder D.R. Horton (DHI) were up 1.8% in pre-market trading after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) added approximately $700 million shares of its stock, regulatory filings revealed. The holding company headed by Warren Buffett added shares of other homebuilders and reduced its holdings of General Motors (GM), which was down 1.25% following the news. Shares of Berkshire Hathaway were little changed in pre-market trading.

5. Netflix Testing Game Streaming Tech in UK, Canada

Streaming service Netflix (NFLX) will begin testing offering video games to users through TVs, computers and mobile devices, starting initial testing on the technology in Canada and the U.K. The test will evaluate the technology for both game streaming and the smartphone-based controller, making two games initially available for play. Shares of Netflix were flat in pre-market trading.

