5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Walmart shares rise after reporting its inventory management and a jump in online sales helped it grow revenue above expectations, and Cisco shares move higher after an increase in orders helped it beat earnings estimates. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Walmart Shares Rise After Reporting Higher Revenue as Online Sales Surge

Walmart (WMT) shares were up nearly 2% in pre-market trading after the retail giant reported second-quarter earnings of $1.84 a share, better than the $1.71 a share that analysts had forecast, while its revenue of $161.6 billion was better than analyst calls of $160.2 billion and the $152.8 billion in revenue it brought in during the same quarter last year. The company said online sales in the U.S. jumped 24%, and that its inventory levels were solid.



2. Cisco Shares Rise After It Beats Revenue, Earnings Estimates on Higher Orders

Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) were up nearly 3% in pre-market trading after it reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that topped earnings and revenue forecasts, attributing the results to a 30% increase in product orders. Cisco’s revenue for the quarter of $15.2 billion was up 16% from the same quarter last year, ahead of the $15.1 billion estimate, while the company’s earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter were better than the projections of $1.07.

3. Hawaiian Electric Shares Dive as It Looks at Restructuring After Maui Wildfires

Hawaiian Electric (HE) shares plunged 12% in pre-market trading after a report that it was communicating with firms that specialize in restructuring, as the utility explores options on financial and legal challenges after the deadly Maui wildfires. Hawaiian Electric shares have declined over seven-straight sessions.

4. Ball Corp Shares Rise on Sale of Aerospace Division to BAE Systems

BAE Systems will pay $5.5 billion to acquire Ball Corp’s (BALL) aerospace business, sending its shares higher by 5%. Ball Corp, the world’s biggest maker of beer cans, said the proceeds from the sale of its aerospace business would help trim the company’s $9.7 billion debt.



5. Jobless Claims Expected to Come in Lower

Initial jobless claims for the week ending August 12 are expected to drop to 240,000 from 248,000 when that data is released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Also at 8:30 a.m. ET, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey is expected to improve to -10 in August from -13.5 the prior month, while U.S. leading economic indicators for July are expected to improve to -0.4% in July from -0.7% the month prior when that report is released at 10 a.m. ET.