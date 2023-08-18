5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Applied Materials shares climb after boosting its forecast on rising demand for AI computing and internet-connected devices, while American depositary receipts (ADRs) of Chinese EV maker XPeng slide after a decline in deliveries. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Applied Materials Raises Sales Projections on AI, Internet-Connected Devices

Applied Materials (AMAT) reported earnings that beat analyst estimates and raised its sales projections for the fourth quarter, with the largest U.S. producer of semiconductor chipmaking equipment crediting increased interest in artificial intelligence and internet-connected devices for the rise. For its third quarter, Applied Materials reported a profit of $1.90 a share on revenue of $6.43 billion, better than the $1.73 earnings per share and revenue of $6.16 billion that analysts were expecting. Shares of Applied Materials rose 3.2% in pre-market trading.



2. Shares of Chinese EV Maker XPeng Fall as Deliveries Decline

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker XPeng (XPEV) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter, sending its ADRs lower by more than 6%. The vehicle maker suffered from lower deliveries in the competitive Chinese EV market, as the company delivered 27,000 vehicles in the quarter, down from 34,000 delivered in the 2022 second quarter.



3. Deere Profits Up on Advanced Orders From Expanding Harvests

Shares of Deere & Co. (DE) were up 0.4% after it reported a third-quarter profit and guidance for the 2023 that was better than analyst estimates, citing continued demand for agricultural equipment supported by a strong reading on advance orders fueled by expanding harvests in the U.S., Brazil and Russia. The farm equipment maker reported it expects a net income of $9.75 billion to $10 billion, better than the analyst projections of $9.4 billion.

4. Ross Stores Shares Rise as Inflation Drives Customers to Discount Goods

Ross Stores (ROST) moved higher by nearly 5% after the discount retailer reported quarterly earnings of $1.32 a share on revenue of $4.9 billion, ahead of analyst projections of earnings of $1.16 a share on revenue of $4.75 billion. The company said sales remained strong as its low- to moderate-income customers continue to face higher costs.



5. Moderna Shares Extend Gains After Saying Its New Covid Vaccine Is Effective Against the Eris Variant

Moderna (MRNA) said its new Covid vaccine has been effective against the quickly-spreading Eris variant of the virus, as the company will join Pfizer (PFE) and Novavax (NVAX) in releasing new Covid vaccines in coming weeks. The Eris variant accounted for 17.3% of all Covid cases as of earlier this month. Shares of Moderna rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after surging 7% yesterday. Novavax shares were up 0.4%, while Pfizer shares were down 0.25%.