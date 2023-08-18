5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

News of the day for August 18, 2023

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Full Bio
Terry has 25 years experience in journalism and communications, reporting on a range of topics that include personal finance, telecommunications, Congress, government regulations, and criminal justice. He has also worked on technology, energy, and environmental policy issues as a congressional press secretary and owned and published a local community newspaper in North Carolina.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 18, 2023
Applied Materials

Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor / Getty Images

Applied Materials shares climb after boosting its forecast on rising demand for AI computing and internet-connected devices, while American depositary receipts (ADRs) of Chinese EV maker XPeng slide after a decline in deliveries. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Applied Materials Raises Sales Projections on AI, Internet-Connected Devices

Applied Materials (AMAT) reported earnings that beat analyst estimates and raised its sales projections for the fourth quarter, with the largest U.S. producer of semiconductor chipmaking equipment crediting increased interest in artificial intelligence and internet-connected devices for the rise. For its third quarter, Applied Materials reported a profit of $1.90 a share on revenue of $6.43 billion, better than the $1.73 earnings per share and revenue of $6.16 billion that analysts were expecting.  Shares of Applied Materials rose 3.2% in pre-market trading.

2. Shares of Chinese EV Maker XPeng Fall as Deliveries Decline

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker XPeng (XPEV) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter, sending its ADRs lower by more than 6%. The vehicle maker suffered from lower deliveries in the competitive Chinese EV market, as the company delivered 27,000 vehicles in the quarter, down from 34,000 delivered in the 2022 second quarter.

3. Deere Profits Up on Advanced Orders From Expanding Harvests

Shares of Deere & Co. (DE) were up 0.4% after it reported a third-quarter profit and guidance for the 2023 that was better than analyst estimates, citing continued demand for agricultural equipment supported by a strong reading on advance orders fueled by expanding harvests in the U.S., Brazil and Russia. The farm equipment maker reported it expects a net income of $9.75 billion to $10 billion, better than the analyst projections of $9.4 billion.

4. Ross Stores Shares Rise as Inflation Drives Customers to Discount Goods

Ross Stores (ROST) moved higher by nearly 5% after the discount retailer reported quarterly earnings of $1.32 a share on revenue of $4.9 billion, ahead of analyst projections of earnings of $1.16 a share on revenue of $4.75 billion. The company said sales remained strong as its low- to moderate-income customers continue to face higher costs.

5. Moderna Shares Extend Gains After Saying Its New Covid Vaccine Is Effective Against the Eris Variant

Moderna (MRNA) said its new Covid vaccine has been effective against the quickly-spreading Eris variant of the virus, as the company will join Pfizer (PFE) and Novavax (NVAX) in releasing new Covid vaccines in coming weeks. The Eris variant accounted for 17.3% of all Covid cases as of earlier this month. Shares of Moderna rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after surging 7% yesterday. Novavax shares were up 0.4%, while Pfizer shares were down 0.25%.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Bloomberg. “Applied Materials Gives Strong Forecast as Chip Slump Eases.”

  2. Barron’s. “XPeng Stock Tumbles on Wider-Than-Expected Loss.”

  3. Bloomberg. “Deere Raises Profit Outlook With Farmer Demand Still Strong.”

  4. Barron’s. “Ross Stores Stock Jumps After Earnings. It’s Another Win for Off-Price Retailers.

  5. CNBC. “Moderna says new Covid vaccine was effective against Eris variant in early trial.”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description