5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Meta Platforms is planning to launch a web version of its Threads app and Palo Alto Networks posts a stronger-than-expected billings forecast on reception of its AI security platform. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Meta Platforms to Launch Web Version of Threads App

Instagram-parent Meta Platforms (META) reportedly plans to launch a web version of its Threads app, expanding the reach of the microblogging service from just tablets and smartphones to computers. The competitor to X, the site once called Twitter, surged during its launch in July to reach 100 million signups, but usage has declined in recent weeks. Shares of Meta Platforms moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading.

2. Palo Alto Networks Shares Jump on Billings Forecast

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) jumped 12% in pre-market trading after the cybersecurity provider reported a full-year billing forecast of $10.9 billion to $11 billion, better than the $10.8 billion that analysts were expecting. The security software company cited the reception for its artificial intelligence based security platform as one reason for the billings outlook.

3. NAPCO Shares Fall After Errors in Financial Statements

NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) said it has identified errors in its financial statements over the first three quarters of 2023 that overstated results. The New York-based company that manufactures electronic security equipment said the errors related to its calculations on the cost of goods sold and inventory. NAPCO shares were down 33% in pre-market trading.

4. DuPont Shares Rise After Reports of Sale of Resin Unit

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is in advanced talks to sell its Delrin resin units to the private equity firm The Jordan Company for about $1.8 billion, reports showed. The chemical maker has been looking to divest the unit and conducted talks with other firms, including Lone Star Funds and Platinum Equity. Shares of Dupont were up 0.8% in pre-market trading.

5. Jet.AI Shares Fall Back After Surging on Release of CharterGPT App

Shares of Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI) fell 16% in pre-market trading as investors pulled back on the aviation-booking platform after it jumped more than 60% on Friday following the announcement that its artificial-intelligence powered bookings app was available on Apple’s App Store. The company said its CharterGPT app would be available on Android OS in coming weeks.