5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Microsoft submitted a new proposal to U.K. regulators for its stalled acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and Zoom shares rose after the video conferencing provider beat earnings projections on strength in its enterprise business. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Microsoft Submits New Activision Merger Proposal to UK Regulators

Microsoft (MSFT) submitted a new proposal to U.K. regulators on its proposed $69 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI), with Microsoft committing to sell the rights of current and future Activision games to French game maker Ubisoft Entertainment SA. The European Union approved the merger in May and in June, and Microsoft won a court ruling over the Federal Trade Commission’s challenge to the deal. Microsoft shares were 0.5% higher in pre-market trading, while Activision shares moved higher by 1%.

2. Zoom Shares Rise After Earnings Beat From Strong Enterprise Business

Zoom (ZOOM) shares were 4% higher in pre-market trading after its quarterly earnings report beat analyst expectations on the strength of its enterprise business, longer sales cycles, and lower spending on cloud services, sales, and marketing expenses. The video calling software provider reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the second quarter, above the $1.05 per share that analysts were expecting, while its $1.14 billion in revenue beat the $1.12 billion analyst forecast.

3. Kenvue to Replace Advance Auto Parts on S&P 500

Kenvue (KVUE) will join the S&P 500 index beginning with Friday’s open, a move which could impact its stock price as index funds purchase shares. Recently spun off from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), consumer health brand Kenvue will replace Advance Auto Parts (AAP) on the index. Kenvue shares were up 1.3% in pre-market trading, while Advance Auto Parts shares dropped 0.5% and J&J shares were flat.

4. Lowe’s Delivers Earnings Beat on Strong Spring Sales

Lowe’s (LOW) reported a 1.6% quarterly decline in comparable sales, better than the 2.6% drop that analysts were expecting, as the hardware retailer said a strong spring recovery and improvement in its Pro and online businesses helped overcome deflation in lumber and lower do-it-yourself demand. The North Carolina based retailer reported earnings of $4.56 a share, better than the analyst forecast of $4.47 a share, while its revenue of $25 billion met analyst forecasts. Shares of Lowe’s traded 2.5% higher in the pre-market after the early morning earnings report.

5. Existing Home Sales for July Expected to Drop Lower

Economists expect existing home sales in July to dip to 4.15 million, down from 4.16 million the prior month, when those figures are released at 10 a.m ET. Also today, several Federal Reserve members are scheduled to speak, including Richmond Fed President Tom Barking at 7:30 a.m. ET, with Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman speaking at 2:30 p.m. ET.

