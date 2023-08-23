5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Nvidia shares moved higher ahead of its earnings report and AMC shares dove as it prepares to convert preferred equity shares and execute a reverse stock split. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Nvidia Shares Rise Ahead of Its Earnings Report

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) were up 0.9% in pre-market trading as investors anticipated its third-quarter earnings report to show record revenue and a significant jump in profit after Nvidia shares jumped 20% following its second-quarter report in May. Analyst expect the earnings report, which will be released after the market closes, to show $11.9 billion in revenue, up 67% from the same quarter last year and in line with its guidance, while analysts expect quarterly profit of $4.73 billion, compared with the $656 million from the same period a year ago.

2. AMC Shares Plummet on Conversion of Preferred Equity, Reverse Split

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) shares fell 12% in pre-market trading, following a 28% plunge in the prior session, as the movie theater chain prepares to end trading of its AMC Preferred Equity units on Thursday, which will be converted into common stock. AMC is also planning to execute a 1-for-10 reverse stock split on Thursday.

3. Toll Brothers Beats Estimates as New Home Demand Remains High

Toll Brothers (TOL) reported third-quarter net income of $3.73 a share on revenue of $2.69 billion, ahead of the $2.85 a share of income and $2.4 billion in revenue forecasted by analysts, as high mortgage rates helped elevate demand for new home construction. The luxury home builder delivered a 5% year-over-year increase on 2,524 units delivered homes during the period, better than the 2,422 units that analysts had anticipated. Shares of Toll Brothers traded 0.5% higher in pre-market trading.

4. UPS Shares Rise After Teamsters Union Ratifies Labor Contract

United Parcel Service (UPS) shares traded higher by 0.7% in the pre-market after the members of Teamsters union approved its newly negotiated labor contract with the company with 86% approval. The approval comes after other union workers have voted down contracts approved by their leadership, including in July when workers of Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystem rejected a deal negotiated by its leadership.

5. Services PMI, New Home Sales Forecast to Move Higher

The U.S. services sector is expected to tick upward to 52.5% in August from the previous reading of 53.2% when the S&P flash services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is released at 9:45 a.m. ET. At the same time, the S&P flash manufacturing PMI is expected to dip at 48.9% in August from 49.0%. Also, new home sales are expected to move up to 703,000 in July from 697,000 in the previous month.

