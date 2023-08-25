5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

News of the day for August 25, 2023

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Full Bio
Terry has 25 years experience in journalism and communications, reporting on a range of topics that include personal finance, telecommunications, Congress, government regulations, and criminal justice. He has also worked on technology, energy, and environmental policy issues as a congressional press secretary and owned and published a local community newspaper in North Carolina.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 25, 2023
Jackson, Wyoming

Matt Henry Gunther / Getty Images

Investors will be watching for signals of more interest rate hikes in comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and shares of chipmaker Marvell Technology fell amid concerns about its data center storage business. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Investors Look to Comments From Fed Chair Powell for Insights on Interest Rates

Investors will closely follow the words of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when he speaks at 10:05 a.m. ET at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which follows remarks from other Fed speakers yesterday where some suggested interest rates may be hiked further to curb inflation.  Also today, the final Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index reading for August is supposed to stay at 71.2% when it is released at 10 a.m. ET.

2. Marvell Technology Shares Drop Amid Concerns About Data Center Storage Business

Marvell Technology (MRVL) shares dropped almost 5% in pre-market trading after its earnings report mostly met analyst forecasts as the data storage and networking chipmaker showed growth in artificial intelligence, 5G, and automotive sales. But slowness in the company's data center storage business raised investor concerns, despite company executives forecasting AI-related revenue growth to push fourth quarter revenue to $200 million.

3. Nordstrom Beats on Earnings and Revenue but Maintains Outlook

Nordstrom (JWN) beat analyst estimates for its quarterly sales and earnings, but the retailer kept its previously issued full-year outlook steady, signaling concerns of a slowdown in coming months. Nordstrom reported earnings of $0.84 a share, better than the $0.44 a share that analysts expected, while quarterly revenue came in at $3.77 billion, better than the expected $3.65 billion. Shares of Nordstrom dipped 0.5% in pre-market trading.

4. Declining Overdue Credit Notices Help Affirm Grow Revenue

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) shares surged 8% in pre-market trading after the buy now, pay later company reported a 22% jump in fourth-quarter revenue as its share of credit overdue by 30 days or more declined by 0.3% to 2.3% in the quarter. The company said it expects its gross merchandise volume for the fiscal first quarter to be in the range of $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion.

5. WeWork Shares Fall as Fund Managers Explore Bankruptcy Plan

Managers of firms that helped fund WeWork (WE) are exploring a bankruptcy plan for the company that could help it exit from expensive office leases, after the company raised concerns that it would be able to stay in business. Assets management firms that include BlackRock, King Street Capital, and Brigade Capital are reportedly in talks about restructuring the company, which helped send shares of the commercial office business lower by 5% to trade lower than $0.15.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. MarketWatch. “U.S. Economic Calendar.”

  2. Barron’s. “Marvell Stock Drops. Wall Street Still Thinks It’s a Good AI Play.

  3. CNBC. “Nordstrom tops Wall Street's quarterly expectations, even as it braces for sales declines.”

  4. Barron’s. “Affirm Stock Soars as Revenue Jumps. Credit Quality Is Holding Up.

  5. Wall Street Journal. “Wall Street Funds Discuss Potential Bankruptcy Plan for WeWork.”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description