5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Investors will be watching for signals of more interest rate hikes in comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and shares of chipmaker Marvell Technology fell amid concerns about its data center storage business. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Investors Look to Comments From Fed Chair Powell for Insights on Interest Rates

Investors will closely follow the words of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when he speaks at 10:05 a.m. ET at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which follows remarks from other Fed speakers yesterday where some suggested interest rates may be hiked further to curb inflation. Also today, the final Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index reading for August is supposed to stay at 71.2% when it is released at 10 a.m. ET.



2. Marvell Technology Shares Drop Amid Concerns About Data Center Storage Business

Marvell Technology (MRVL) shares dropped almost 5% in pre-market trading after its earnings report mostly met analyst forecasts as the data storage and networking chipmaker showed growth in artificial intelligence, 5G, and automotive sales. But slowness in the company's data center storage business raised investor concerns, despite company executives forecasting AI-related revenue growth to push fourth quarter revenue to $200 million.

3. Nordstrom Beats on Earnings and Revenue but Maintains Outlook

Nordstrom (JWN) beat analyst estimates for its quarterly sales and earnings, but the retailer kept its previously issued full-year outlook steady, signaling concerns of a slowdown in coming months. Nordstrom reported earnings of $0.84 a share, better than the $0.44 a share that analysts expected, while quarterly revenue came in at $3.77 billion, better than the expected $3.65 billion. Shares of Nordstrom dipped 0.5% in pre-market trading.

4. Declining Overdue Credit Notices Help Affirm Grow Revenue

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) shares surged 8% in pre-market trading after the buy now, pay later company reported a 22% jump in fourth-quarter revenue as its share of credit overdue by 30 days or more declined by 0.3% to 2.3% in the quarter. The company said it expects its gross merchandise volume for the fiscal first quarter to be in the range of $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion.

5. WeWork Shares Fall as Fund Managers Explore Bankruptcy Plan

Managers of firms that helped fund WeWork (WE) are exploring a bankruptcy plan for the company that could help it exit from expensive office leases, after the company raised concerns that it would be able to stay in business. Assets management firms that include BlackRock, King Street Capital, and Brigade Capital are reportedly in talks about restructuring the company, which helped send shares of the commercial office business lower by 5% to trade lower than $0.15.