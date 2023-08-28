5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Horizon Therapeutics shares jumped after the Federal Trade Commission paused a challenge to its acquisition by Amgen and Chinese EV maker XPeng announced a partnership with ride-hailing provider Didi. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. FTC Suspends Challenge of Amgen’s Acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics to Review Settlement

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) suspended its challenge of Amgen’s (AMGN) $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) as the agency considers a settlement that would let the deal close. The FTC challenged the merger over concerns that Amgen could entrench monopolies in treatments for thyroid eye disease and gout. The pause is effective until September 18. Shares of Horizon Therapeutics were up 5% in pre-market trading while shares of Amgen were little changed.

2. Chinese EV Maker XPeng Announces Strategic Partnership With Ride-Hailing Provider Didi

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company XPeng (XPEV) said it is buying the smart electric car development business of Didi, a Chinese ride-hailing provider that will become a strategic shareholder of XPeng in marketing, charging, robotaxies, and international expansion. The $744 million deal will also include the launch of a new EV model next year under a new mass market brand. American depositary receipts (ADRs) of XPeng moved higher by 4.5% in pre-market trading.

3. 3M Agrees to Pay $5.5 Billion in Defective Earplugs Suits

3M (MMM) has reportedly agreed to pay more than $5.5 billion to settle over 300,000 lawsuits over allegations it sold the U.S. military defective combat earplugs, helping potentially avert a larger liability for the company it sought to curb through a bankruptcy filing. Analysts had forecasted that 3M’s total liability for a resolution could be between $8 billion and $10 billion. Shares of 3M traded 6% higher in pre-market trading.

4. Fisker Shares Rise on Expansion in More European Markets

Fisker (FSR) shares moved 1.2% higher in pre-market trading after the electric vehicle maker said it would establish retail locations and delivery and service centers in Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Deliveries in those markets are expected to begin in September, expanding on its presence in Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

5. Alibaba, JD.com ADRs Rise After China’s Securities Trading Tax Cut

ADRs of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (JD) gained 1.5% and Alibaba (BABA) rose 1.2% in the pre-market after China said it would lower the tax on its security transactions to 0.05% in China’s stock markets, beginning on Monday. It’s the first time that China has lowered the tax since 2008.