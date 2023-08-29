5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Data due for release is expected to show home prices and job openings declining, and 3M's board approved a $6 billion settlement over allegations of delivering faulty earplugs to the military. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Home Prices, Job Openings Expected to Tick Downward

Home prices are projected to have dipped in June, dropping 1.5% after falling 1.7% the month earlier, when the S&P Case-Shiller home price index is released at 9 a.m. ET. Also today, at 10 a.m. the job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS) is expected to show job openings decreased to 9.5 million in July from 9.58 million in June, while consumer confidence is projected to drop to a reading of 116.0 in August, down from 117 in July.



2. 3M's Board Approves Earplug Settlement for $6 Billion

3M's (MMM) board of directors approved a $6 billion settlement to resolve suits over allegations it delivered faulty earplugs to the U.S. military, potentially concluding the issue for less than the $10 billion to $15 billion that analysts had anticipated. Shares of 3M were 0.8% higher than in pre-market trading, following a 5% jump yesterday.

3. AT&T, Verizon Shares Rise After Citi Upgrade

Shares of AT&T (T) gained 1.8% and Verizon Communications (VZ) added 1.7% in pre-market trading after Citi upgraded both telecom providers to “Buy/High-Risk” from “Neutral.” The analysts wrote that if the outcome over investigations into potential contamination from its lead cabling turn out not to be costly, then the stocks could recover from one-third to one-half of the roughly $21 billion recent loss in market capitalization.

4. Catalent Nears Settlement With Activist Investor Elliott

Catalent (CTLT) is reportedly near a settlement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management, which will include adding four new directors, along with a commitment to review strategic alternatives, such as a sale of the company. The U.S.-based contract drugmaker has been the target of takeover interest from private equity firms and strategic buyers for several months.

5. Heico Shares Drop Following Earnings Release

Shares of jet engine and aircraft part maker Heico Corp. (HEI) fell 5.2% following the release of its third-quarter earnings report that edged ahead of analyst expectations. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.74 a share, better than the $0.73-per-share earnings that analysts had forecasted, while its revenue of $722.9 million was better than the expected $701.6 million.