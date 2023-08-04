5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Job growth is projected to slow and Amazon shares are soaring after the ecommerce giant blew by analyst revenue expectations. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Job Growth Projected to Slow, Unemployment to Rise

Economists are projecting that the U.S. economy will add 200,000 workers in July, the slowest rate of hiring since 2020, but only just below the 209,000 jobs added in June. The unemployment rate is projected to rise to 3.7% from 3.6% last month when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the data at 8:30 a.m. ET.

2. Amazon Shares Jump After Online Retailer Delivers Big Beat on Revenues, Guidance

Amazon (AMZN) shares are surging nearly 9% in pre-market trading after the ecommerce giant reported earnings, revenue and guidance for the third quarter that all topped analyst expectations, including strong growth in its Amazon Web Services. Amazon’s second-quarter revenue of $134.4 billion was 11% better than its results from the same period last year, while its third-quarter revenue forecast of $138 billion to $143 billion was above analyst estimates of $137.5 billion.

3. Apple Shares Fall After Missing on iPhone Revenue

Shares of Apple (AAPL) declined almost 2% in the pre-market after it posted quarterly revenues of $81.8 billion, in line with analyst expectations, but a decline from $82.96 billion the iPhone maker posted during the same period last year. Apple also saw a decline in revenue from its iPhone business, coming in at $39.67 billion in the quarter, below the $40.67 billion from last year and the $40.24 billion that analysts were expecting.

4. DraftKings Shares Soar After Posting 88% Quarterly Revenue Increase

Sports betting site DraftKings (DKNG) reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter, while also boosting its full-year revenue and earnings guidance, helping send its shares higher by more than 12% in pre-market trading. DraftKings reported an 88% increase in quarterly revenue compared with the same period last year, with its $875 million in sales beating analyst expectations of $765 million.

5. Booking Boosts Revenue by 27%, Sending Shares Higher

Booking Holdings (BKNG) shares jumped more than 11% after the travel website beat analyst revenue expectations for the second-quarter, showing that travel demand remains high. Booking reported a 27% increase in year-over-year revenue to $5.46 billion, above the analyst forecast of $5.17 billion, while total booking for the quarter came in 15% higher at $39.7 billion, better than the $38.1 billion forecast.

