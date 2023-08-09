5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

News of the day for August 9, 2023

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Full Bio
Terry has 25 years experience in journalism and communications, reporting on a range of topics that include personal finance, telecommunications, Congress, government regulations, and criminal justice. He has also worked on technology, energy, and environmental policy issues as a congressional press secretary and owned and published a local community newspaper in North Carolina.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 09, 2023
ESPN banner

Icon Sportswire / Contributor / Getty Images

Shares of Penn Entertainment surged after it struck a branding deal with ESPN and shares of online loan provider Upstart dove after its lower-than-expected quarterly revenue forecast. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Penn Entertainment Strikes Deal with ESPN on Sportsbook App Branding

Shares of Penn Entertainment (PENN) surged more than 13% after striking a deal with ESPN to brand its sportsbook as ESPN Bet. The move comes as ESPN parent Disney (DIS) has been trying to find strategic investors for the sports-media company. Disney shares traded 0.9% higher in pre-market trading ahead of releasing its earnings report after markets close today.

2. Upstart Shares Dive After Lower-than-Expected Earnings, Revenue Forecasts

Burdened by a tougher lending environment, shares of fintech company Upstart Holdings (UPST) plunged 19% in pre-market trading after it delivered a lower-than-expected forecast for its current quarter. Upstart projected $140 million in third-quarter revenue, lower than the $155 million analysts were anticipating, while its $5 million in projected adjusted earnings also fell short of the $9.6 million analysts expectated.

3. Sony Raises Sales Guidance on Strong PlayStation, Entertainment Sales

Sony Group Corp. (SONY) raised its full-year guidance for sales by 6% and net income by 2% after it reported strong sales for its PlayStation 5 gaming system and its entertainment operations. The Japan-based conglomerate cut its guidance for its image sensors used in smartphones, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in China’s market for the devices. Sony shares traded 0.2% higher in the pre-market.

4. Lyft Shares Fall After Continued Losses, Slow Revenue Growth

Shares of ride-sharing service Lyft (LYFT) fell more than 7% in pre-market trading after it reported second-quarter earnings that narrowed its losses to $114.3 million from $377.2 million a year ago. The company also reported growing its year-over-year quarterly revenue 3% to $1.02 billion, which was lower than 14% quarterly revenue growth recently reported by its competitor Uber.

5. Rivian Shares Move Up on Narrowed Losses, Higher Production Forecasts

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (RIVN) beat analyst forecasts for earnings while raising its full-year production outlook to 52,000 for the year, better than the 50,000 it had previously reported. Rivian reported a loss of $1.08 per share from revenue of $1.1 billion, while analysts were looking to see a per-share loss of $1.43 on revenue of $1.1 billion. Shares of Rivian traded 1.2% higher in the pre-market.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Wall Street Journal. “ESPN Strikes $2 Billion Sports-Betting Deal With Penn Entertainment.”

  2. MarketWatch. “Upstart stock sinks as tough lending landscape drives downbeat earnings outlook.”

  3. Bloomberg. “Sony Hikes Outlook as Games Help Offset Smartphone Weakness.”

  4. Barron’s. “Lyft Stock Drops. New CEO’s Reset Plan Doesn’t Look Like a Threat to Uber Yet..”

  5. Barron’s. “Rivian Raises Production Forecast as Results Surprise Wall Street.”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description