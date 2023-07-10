5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

1. Fed Speakers to Provide Updates on the Economy Ahead of Inflation Data

Ahead of Wednesday’s inflation data, investors could get a better sense of how members of the Federal Reserve are viewing current economic data when Fed Vice Chair Michael Barr and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speak at 10 a.m. ET, and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks at 11 a.m. ET. Also today, consumer credit levels for May are projected to drop to $21.5 billion when the data is released at 3 p.m. ET, down from $23 billion.

2. Fisker Shares Fall After Announcing Debt Plan

Electric vehicle maker Fisker said it will sell $340 million in convertible debt, with the potential for the amount offered to double to $680 million. Fisker said it will use the funding for general corporate purposes, including an additional battery pack line. Shares of Fisker (FSR) fell more than 7% in pre-market trading.

3. Ichan Enterprises Shares Rise After Securing New Loan Agreements

Shares of Ichan Enterprises (IEP) jumped 4.8% in pre-market trading after its head Carl Ichan secured loan agreements with the investment company’s lenders that limits the impact a margin call could have on the value of its investment. In May, Hindenburg Research released a report alleging the company held assets at inflated prices and was put at risk by Ichan’s borrowing against the stock, which has sent IEP shares lower by 40% since then.

4. Helen of Troy, WD-40, PriceSmart Set to Release Earnings

Investors could get further insight into the health of the U.S. retail market when Helen of Troy (HELE), which lines of products includes Revlon cosmetics and Pur water filters, reports its earnings before the opening bell at 9 a.m. ET. Also reporting earnings today is WD-40 (WDFC), which makes industrial and cleaning products, and membership-based retailer PriceSmart (PSMT).

5. Meta’s Threads Reaches 100 Million User Milestone

Share of Meta Platforms (META) were up more than 0.4% in pre-market trading after its Threads app continued to draw signups, registering 100 million users in its five days of operation in the U.S. The app’s quick rise rivals the adoption of OpenAI’s ChatGPT release, which signed up 100 million users in two months.