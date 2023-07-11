5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Microsoft announces another round of job cuts and Amazon is projecting an 11% jump in sales for Prime Day. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Amazon Projecting 11% Jump in Prime Day Sales

As Amazon (AMZN) launches its annual Prime Day two-day online sale, investors will be looking at the results to see if consumers are still willing to spend as recession worries linger. Amazon projects that this Prime Day will bring in $12.9 billion, an 11% jump from last year, and comes as the online retailer's revenue growth has cooled, being below 10% for the past six quarters. Amazon was up 0.5% in pre-market trading.

2. Microsoft Announces New Round of Job Cuts

Microsoft (MSFT) shares were flat in pre-market trading after it confirmed its making additional job cuts in addition to the downsizing it started in January that resulted in 10,000 layoffs. The technology company didn’t confirm how many additional layoffs are coming, though salespeople and customer representatives have confirmed they have lost jobs. The layoffs come as Amazon, Google and other big tech firms have cut their staffing levels following rapid hiring during the Covid-19 pandemic to meet demand.



3. Uber Loses Top Financial Executive

Uber Technology (UBER) Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai is leaving the ride-sharing app, marking the most significant executive departure since the company went public in 2019. Chai came to the company in 2018, when the tech company had no financial executive to manage its startup capital. Shares of Uber fell 0.9% in pre-market trading.

4. Used Car Prices Fall Ahead of Inflation Report

Ahead of Wednesday’s anticipated Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report, investors got another indication that inflation is easing when used auto prices came down for the third straight month in June. Wholesale used car prices dropped 4.2% in June from May, the largest monthly drop on record, as the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index showed car prices fell 10.3% year-over-year in June.

5. WD-40 Shares Rise on Revenue, Earnings Beat

WD-40 (WDFC) shares moved up 4% in pre-market trading after the industrial lubricant maker posted quarterly net sales of $141.7 million, up from $123.7 million a year ago, a 15% increase and ahead of analyst estimates of $138.4 million. The company reported income of $1.38 a share, up from $1.07 during the same quarter last year, and better than the $1.22 that analysts were expecting.

