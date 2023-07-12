5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Inflation is expected to drop to its slowest pace since March 2021 and Nvidia shares moved higher after reports that it will invest in a rival chipmaker. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Inflation Expected to Drop to Slowest Pace Since March 2021

Economists are expecting the Labor Department's latest Consumer Price Index at 8:30 a.m. ET. to show that prices climbed at a 3.1% annual pace in June, a significant drop down from the 4% reading in May, bringing inflation down to its slowest pace since March 2021. Investors are looking to inflation data for signals on how the Federal Reserve will act on interest rates at its July 26 meeting.

2. Nvidia, Intel Potential Initial Investors in UK Chipmaker Arm

Shares of U.S.-based chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after it was reported that it may invest in the initial public offering of U.K.-based chipmaker Arm, which was bought by Japan’s SoftBank in 2016. Intel (INTC) is another potential anchor investor in the Arm IPO and its shares were also up 0.5% in pre-market trading.

3. Auto Workers, Car Markers Begin Labor Talks Amid Concerns Over EV Production

Labor negotiations experts anticipate talks between the United Auto Workers and Detroit’s automakers to be contentious, with auto workers expressing concerns about the auto industry’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs) eliminating jobs and deteriorating wages. Ahead of the negotiations, General Motors (GM) shares were up 0.4% in the pre-market and Ford Motors (F) was up 0.3%, while Stellanis (STLA) shares were up 1.6% following news that it would increase production in Italy.

4. Disney Looking for Options to Help Struggling Indian Broadcasting Business

Disney (DIS) is exploring strategic options for its Star India broadcasting business, a sign of strain on the Indian broadcaster that has been reeling after it lost its rights to broadcast the Indian Premier League cricket matches. After paying $71.3 billion for the network in 2019, Disney is now talking with banks about funding sources to help grow the business. Shares of Disney were up 0.3% in pre-market trading.

5. Coty Shares Pop After Report That Kardashian Will Buy Back Minority Stake

Shares of beauty and fragrance seller Coty (COTY) were up 2.6% in pre-market trading after a report that Kim Kardashian was in talks with the company to buy back a minority stake in her beauty company, SKKN by Kim. The business was valued at $1 billion when Coty bought a 20% stake three years ago, as terms for the current negotiation haven’t been disclosed.

