5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Google rolls out improvements to its AI chatbot, Bard, and Delta shares take off after posting its highest ever quarterly earnings. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Google Releases Improvements to AI Chatbot Bard, Expands to Europe and Brazil

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) edged close to 1% higher in pre-market trading, after rolling out improvements to its AI chatbot, Bard. The company said Bard now includes 40 languages and can include audio responses. The chatbot is also expanding to Europe and Brazil. The moves come as the competition between major tech companies to establish an edge with new AI products heats up.



2. Delta Shares Rise After Posting Highest Ever Quarterly Earnings, Revenue

Shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL) were up almost 3% after it posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue and earnings, reflecting a continued demand for travel that has persisted through worries of an economic slowdown. The air carrier boosted its 2023 earnings forecast to $6-$7 a share, up from an estimate last month of $5-$6 per share, after its $14.61 billion in revenue came in over analyst expectations of $14.49 billion.

3. Disney Extends Contract for CEO Bob Iger an Additional Two Years

Disney (DIS) will extend the contract of CEO Bob Iger through 2026, giving the executive two additional years to continue restructuring the company while also finding a successor. Iger returned to Disney last November in part to help the company transition from cable TV to a streaming content platform. Shares of Disney rose 1.25% in pre-market trading.

4. Producer Price Index Expected to Tick Up Following Cooling Inflation Data

After getting a lower-than-expected reading on the Consumer Price Index yesterday, investors will get another measurement of inflation when the Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index at 8:30 a.m. ET. The gauge of wholesale prices is expected to move up 0.2% in June after dropping 0.3% in May. Also released at 8:30 a.m. ET, initial jobless claims for the week ending July 8 are expected to move up to 250,000 from 248,000 the prior week.

5. FTC Files Appeal After Losing Injunction on Microsoft-Activision Merger

The Federal Trade Commission filed a notice to appeal the recent court ruling that will allow the Microsoft (MSFT) takeover of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to move forward, ahead of the companies’ July 18 deadline to close the deal. A federal judge earlier this week rejected an FTC filing to halt the merger with an injunction. Shares of Microsoft rose 0.8% in pre-market trading, while Activision shares were flat.