5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Shares of JPMorgan and Wells Fargo surge after reporting earnings that beat analyst expectations and U.K. regulators extend the deadline on the Microsoft-Activision merger probe. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Shares Jump After Earnings Beat Expectations

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) beat analyst estimates for its quarterly earnings report, its first since taking over First Republic Bank in May. JPMorgan reported quarter earnings of $4.37 a share, against analyst expectations of $4, while the bank’s revenue of $42.4 billion beat the forecast of $38.96 billion. Shares of JPMorgan rose almost 3% in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo (WFC) beat analyst expectations on net interest income, sending its shares 3% higher as well. Citigroup (C) also reports earnings today.

2. UK Regulator Extends Deadline on Microsoft-Activision Probe

The U.K.’s competition regulator extended its deadline by six weeks for the review of Microsoft’s (MSFT) acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI). The British regulator is one of the last remaining obstacles to the proposed $69 billion merger after a U.S. federal judge earlier this week rejected the Federal Trade Commission’s move to halt to the merger. Shares of Microsoft traded higher by 1.75% in the pre-market while Activision shares were up 2.5%.

3. Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Expected to Move Up Again

The preliminary July reading for the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to show continued positive perceptions of the economy. When it is released at 10 a.m. ET, the widely-followed index is expected to move up to 65.5 from 64.4 last month and 59.2 in May.

4. Amazon, Competitors Push Sales 6% Higher for Prime Day

Amazon (AMZN) said July 11, the first of its two-day Prime Day sales event, was the single largest sales day in the company’s history, revealing that shoppers bought 375 million items across the two days, more than the 300 million purchases from the prior year. Amazon didn’t disclose sales revenue, but analysts estimated that consumers spent $12.7 billion at Amazon, Walmart, Target and other retailers this week, up 6% from last year. Shares of Amazon were down 0.4% in the pre-market.

5. Telecom Supplier Stocks Slide After Downbeat Earnings, Lowered Sales Outlooks

Shares of rivals Nokia (NOK) and Ericsson (ERIC) both moved lower after each released quarterly earnings report that show softening in the telecommunication infrastructure market. Finland-based Nokia cut its sales outlook and narrowed its margin guidance after revealing weaker-than-expected demand for the second half of the year. Sweden-based Ericsson said that growth in India won’t be able to make up for the sharp decline in North American networking-equipment sales. Shares of Nokia were down 8% in pre-market trading while Ericsson shares fell almost 9%.