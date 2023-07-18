5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Bank of America kicks off a busy day of bank earnings by beating its second quarter profit forecast and retail sales are expected to increase for June. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Bank of America Beats Estimates as Big Banks Report Earnings

Bank of America (BAC) posted a second quarter profit that beat analyst forecasts as the company boosted interest income due to higher interest rates. Bank of America reported earnings of 88 cents a share, ahead of estimates of 84 cents a share, while its revenue of $25.55 billion was better than the $25.05 billion projection. Shares of Bank of America traded 0.6% higher in pre-market trading. Several other banks are also scheduled to release earnings today, including PNC Financial, Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, and Bank of New York Mellon.

2. Retail Sales Data Expected to Show Increase in June

After reports showing slowing inflation and growing wages, economists forecast that retail sales will risen 0.5% in June when the Commerce Department releases that data at 8:30 a.m. ET. Retail sales increased 0.3% in May and 0.4% in April. Also today, an index of the homebuilder confidence is expected to move up to a reading of 57 in July from 55 the prior month when that figure is released at 10 a.m. ET.

3. Novartis Shares Jump on Full-Year Outlook, Share Buyback

Shares of Novartis (NVS) were up 3.5% in pre-market trading after the drugmaker raised its full-year outlook and announced a $15 billion share buyback as part of its second-quarter earnings report that overshot analyst expectations. Novartis’ sales grew 9% to $13.6 billion in the second-quarter, ahead of estimates of $13.5 billion, while its earnings of $1.83 a share were better than estimates of $1.73.

4. Ford Cuts Prices of F-150 As Competition with Tesla Heats Up

Ford Motor Co. (F) lowered the price of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, attributing the price cuts to increased plant capacity and lower material costs for batteries and parts. Ford dropped the price of the Lighting Pro by $10,000 bringing it to around $40,000, while cutting the price of its Platinum Extended Range model by $6,000 to around $92,000. Ford’s move comes after competitor Tesla (TSLA) announced its Texas plant had begun producing its Cybertruck.

5. Marriott, MGM Link Loyalty Programs in Bid on Business Travel

In an effort to gain more business travel, hotel chains Marriott (MAR) and MGM Resorts International (MGM) agreed to link their loyalty programs, expanding Marriott’s popular Bonvoy program by adding the 40,000 rooms of 17 MGM resorts. Shares of MGM traded 0.2% higher in pre-market trading while Marriott shares were little changed.

