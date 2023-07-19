5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Goldman Sachs leads another day of bank earnings and housing starts are expected to have pulled back in June after a jump in May. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Goldman Sachs, M&T Bank Lead Another Day of Bank Earnings

Buffalo-based M&T Bank (MTB) reported a profit of $867 million, or $5.05 a share, compared to the $218 million, or $1.08 a share, that analysts were anticipating. Also coming before the opening bell, Goldman Sachs (GS) will report its earnings, with analysts expecting the bank to report weak results after it has warned investors of write-downs on commercial real estate investments. M&T Bank traded 0.2% higher in pre-market trading while Goldman shares were flat.

2. Housing Starts Expected to Drop in June after Surging in May

After housing starts came in above expectations last month, economists are projecting housing construction to have slowed in June, dropping to 1.48 million from 1.63 million in May when that data is released by the Census Bureau at 8:30 a.m. ET. Also today, building permits, which tracks the number of housing units granted construction permits, are also expected to dip to 1.48 million in June from 1.49 million.

3. Carvana Shares Jump Higher After Announcing Debt Deal

After moving up its earnings report by two weeks, Carvana (CVNA) shares moved up by 15% in pre-market trading after the online used car retailer said it reached a deal to reduce its total debt of $8.5 billion by $1.2 billion. Company shares were down about 7% in pre-market trading before announcing the debt deal.



4. AT&T Shares Jump After Company Halts Removal of Lake Tahoe Cables

AT&T (T) shares moved higher by 5% in pre-market trading after the telecom company said it would halt plans to remove two lead-sheathed cables in Lake Tahoe as it sought to conduct more testing on whether the old infrastructure was contaminating the environment. AT&T’s CEO John Stankey said in a memo to employees that it believes the lead-covered cables represent less than 10% of its infrastructure. Shares of Verizon (VZ) were also higher by 4% on the report, as both telecoms could bear liability for cleanup.

5. UK Inflation Cools Faster than Expected in June

Inflation in the U.K. cooled faster than expected, as the annual rate of inflation came in at 7.9% in June, below the 8.2% economists had forecast. Month-over-month inflation in the U.K. increased by 0.1%, less than the 0.4% that economists were expecting.

