5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Tesla shares fell after reporting revenue that beat expectations but lower profit margins thanks to price cuts, and Netflix shares tumbled after it missed on revenue projections despite strong subscriber growth. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Tesla Shares Drop After Reporting Revenue That Beat Estimates but Margins Remain Low

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell 3% in extended trading after Tesla reported record quarterly revenue for the electric vehicle maker, earning $24.93 billion against the $24.47 billion analysts expected and the $16.93 billion in revenue for the 2022 second quarter, but its operating margins were at its lowest levels in five quarters, thanks to price cuts.

2. Netflix Shares Drop 6% After Revenue Miss, Despite Strong Subscriber Growth

Netflix (NFLX) shares dove more than 6% in pre-market trading after its earnings report showed revenue fell short of the company’s forecast and management lowered its guidance for the third quarter. Despite the revenue shortfall, Netflix posted a surprise 5.9 million jump in subscribers due to its password sharing crackdown, above the 3 million analysts anticipated and the 1.75 million added in the first quarter.

3. J&J Reports Strong Sales, Higher Net Income on MedTech Business

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported strong sales growth in its medtech business, helping push second quarter revenue above analyst projections and sending its shares 2.3% higher in pre-market trading. The pharmaceutical giant said its sales grew 6.3% over the same period last year, and produced a net income of $1.96 a share, compared with $1.80 a share in the 2022 second quarter.

4. IBM Dips on Lower Revenue As Software Sales Propel Earnings

Revenue at IBM (IBM) came in below expectations for the quarter ending in June, sending its shares down 0.6% in pre-market trading, as the software giant also reported better-than-expected earnings. IBM attributed the lower revenue to higher-than-expected foreign exchange rates, while it reported earnings of $2.18 a share, better than the $2.01 that analysts were looking to see, on the back of strong software sales.

5. Jobless Claims Projected to Rise Slightly, Home Sales to Dip

Initial jobless claims for the week ending July 15 are expected to edge upward to 240,000 from 237,000 the prior week when that data is released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Also at 8:30 a.m., the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey is expected to improve to a reading of -10 in June from -13.7 in May, while existing home sales are expected to dip to 4.2 million in June from 4.3 million the prior month when that data is released at 10 a.m. ET.

