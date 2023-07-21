5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Big Tech firms including Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft agreed to AI safeguards brokered by the White House and shares of railroad operator CSX fell after it missed on revenue projections. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Big Tech Companies Agree to AI Safeguards Brokered by White House

Shares of several top U.S. tech companies moved higher in premarket trading after the White House secured a voluntary agreement to promote safety, security and trust in artificial intelligence (AI) with seven companies that use it. The commitments from Amazon, Anthropic, Alphabet, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI cover a wide range of issues, from watermarking content to testing new models before release. Shares of Amazon, Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta all move higher in pre-market trading.

2. Shares of Railroad Operator CSX Fall After Revenue Miss

Shares of railroad operator CSX Corp. (CSX) fell almost 5% in pre-market trading after the company came short of analyst estimates for its second-quarter revenue on a decline in volume and fuel prices. CSX’s operating ratio, an important profitability metric, was up 59.9% in the quarter from 55.4% during the same period last year, while its revenue fell 3% to $3.7 billion, less than the $3.74 billion analysts expected.

3. United Airlines CEO Said Pilots Turning Down Promotions, Hurting Flight Capacity

United Airlines (UAL) CEO Scott Kirby said that pilots are turning down promotions to the captain’s chair, making it more difficult for the airline to maintain its flight capacity. Pilots have reportedly been dodging the promotion because the difficult schedule hasn’t been worth the additional pay, as about 50% of open captain positions went unfilled in the past year. Shares of United dipped 0.2% in pre-market trading.

4. TSMC Delays Production at Arizona Chip Facility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) will delay production at its new Arizona chip plant to 2025 as the company continues to seek the labor to staff the facility, the company's chair said during its second-quarter earnings call. Apple (AAPL) has said it plans to use chips constructed at the Arizona facility. Shares of TSMC fell 0.3% in pre-market trading, after dropping 5% yesterday following its report of a drop in profits, while Apple shares were down 0.2% in the pre-market.

5. AMC Halts Plan to Charge for Better Theater Seating

AMC Entertainment (AMC) is backing away from the “Sightline” pricing strategy it tested in some markets, where theater goers were charged more for better seats. The change comes as a sluggish movie theater industry is banking on the movies Barbie and Oppenheimer to bring in foot traffic. AMC shares gained about 0.5% in pre-market trading and are up 10% year-to-date.

