5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Shares of movie theater chain AMC jump as the company files a revised stock conversion proposal, and Barbie and Oppenheimer bring a big weekend for the box office. Here’s what investors need to know today.



1. AMC Shares Jump After Filing Revised Stock Conversion Plan

AMC Entertainment Holding (AMC) shares surged more than 50% in pre-market trading after the movie theater chain this weekend filed a revised stock conversion proposal after a judge on Friday blocked the company’s plan to convert its AMC Preferred Equity (APE) shares to common stock. AMC CEO Adam Aron said the conversion plan would enable the theater chain to raise additional funding by selling more equity.

2. Barbie Has Best 2023 Opening Weekend, Oppenheimer Ticket Sales Strong

The Warner Bros. (WBD) film Barbie had the best opening film weekend of 2023 when it made $155 million over the three-day run. Comcast’s (CMCSA) Universal Pictures also scored a box office hit with Oppenheimer, which brought in an estimated $80.5 million in its debut. Shares of Barbie maker Mattel (MAT) were up 1.2% in pre-market trading, while Warner Bros. shares were up 0.9% and Comcast shares were little changed.

3. Chevron Performance Update Shows Better-than-Expected Quarterly Profit

Chevron (CVX) released a better-than-expected quarterly performance update this weekend, setting the stage for the oil giant’s earnings report on Friday. The performance update showed an adjusted profit of $3.08 a share, above analyst estimates of $2.97, but down from its first quarter profit of $3.55 and 47% lower than the 2022 second quarter, when oil prices spiked over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Shares of Chevron were up 0.3% in the pre-market.

4. Tesla Shares Drop After UBS Downgrades

Tesla (TSLA) shares dropped 1.2% to trade below $260 after a UBS analyst downgraded the electric vehicle maker to “Neutral” from "Buy,” while also raising the target price to $270 from $220. The analyst note said that since Tesla’s share price has nearly doubled this year, most of the EV maker’s anticipated progress over next year is already priced in.

5. Manufacturing PMI Projected to Rise, While Services PMI Ticks Down

In advance of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision on interest rates, investors will start the week with a look at the manufacturing and services sector when the July flash Purchasing Managers Index is released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The flash manufacturing PMI is projected to tick higher to a reading of 46.7 from 46.3 in June, while economists expect the July flash services PMI to fall to 54 from 54.4 the month prior.

