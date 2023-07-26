5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

The Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates to their highest levels in 22 years and Microsoft shares fell after its forward guidance didn’t meet analyst expectations. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Federal Reserve Expected to Raise Rates to Highest Levels Since 2001

Economists expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates 25 basis points to the 5.25% to 5.5% range today at 2 p.m. ET, the highest interest rates have been since 2001. When Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at 2:30 p.m. ET, investors will be listening for signals as to whether the Federal Open Market Committee will again raise rates at its September 19-20 meeting. Also today, at 10 a.m. ET, new homes sales data is expected to show sales slowing to 725,000 in June from 763,000 the month prior.

2. Microsoft Shares Fall as Earnings Beat Expectations, But Guidance Falls Short

Microsoft (MSFT) shares fell more than 3.5% in pre-market trading after the company’s quarterly results came in ahead of analyst expectations, but its guidance for the upcoming quarter was short of projections. The software giant posted an 8% year-over-year jump in quarterly revenue to $56.2 billion, while its earnings per share of $2.69 was above the analysts’ call of $2.55 a share, and 21% better than its performance from the same quarter last year.

3. Jeep, Dodge Maker Stellantis Posts Double-Digit Gains in Revenue, Profit

Automaker Stallantis (STLA) increased its quarterly net revenue 12% year-over-year to boost its net profit 37% for the first half of the year, as the manufacturer of Jeep, Dodge, Peugot and other auto brands said worldwide shipments rose 9% from the same quarter last year. The Dutch company also said battery electric vehicle sales were up 24% to 169,000 in the quarter. Shares of Stallantis were up 2% in the pre-market.

4. Shares of Google Parent Alphabet Up on Positive Earnings, Executive Promotion

Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) beat analyst expectations for its second-quarter profit, helped by a steady demand for its cloud services and an uptick in advertising revenue. The search giant also announced that its long-time CFO Ruth Porat would assume the new role of president and chief investment officer, while Alphabet opened a search for a new finance chief. Shares of Alphabet traded more than 6% higher in the pre-market.

5. PacWest, Banc of California Shares Soar on Takeover Deal

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW) rose 31% in pre-market trading following a 27% fall in the previous session, coming after Banc of California (BANC) said it would acquire PacWest. Industry watchers speculated PacWest could be the next to fall after the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March. Banc of California shares were up 10% in pre-market trading.

