5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Intel shares jumped after the chipmaker reported higher-than-expected revenue on strong PC sales and shares of Ford fell after the automaker revealed slow EV adoption in its earnings report. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Intel Shares Surge on Strong PC Sales, Data Center Revenue

Strong PC sales and higher-than-expected revenue from data centers helped push shares of Intel (INTC) up more than 7% in pre-market trading. The chip maker reported a second-quarter net income of $1.48 billion, or $0.35 a share, compared with a loss of $454 million, or $0.11, in the 2022 second quarter. Its PC sales came in at $6.8 billion, against the $6.08 billion that analysts were expecting, while data center sales of $4 billion beat the $3.8 billion analyst call.

2. Ford Beats on Earnings, but EV Adoption Proves Slower Than Expected

Shares of Ford Motor (F) dropped 1.75% in pre-market trading after its second-quarter earnings report revealed that electric vehicle adoption occurred at a slower pace than the automaker had projected. Ford beat analyst expectations on earnings and revenue and raised its guidance for its full-year profits and free cash flow, posting a quarterly earnings per share of $0.72, better than the $0.55 that analysts forecast.

3. PCE Price Index Projected to Show June Decline in Inflation

Economists are expecting the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index to show inflation slowing, when it is released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The PCE Price Index is projected to have climbed 0.2% in June, less than its 0.3% increase in May, while the year-over-year price growth is projected to ease to 4.2%, down from May’s 4.6%. The PCE Price Index is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measurement of inflation.

4. T-Mobile Shares Drop as Revenue Falls Short of Estimates

T-Mobile (TMUS) reported a drop in second-quarter revenue, which at $19.2 billion was 2.6% lower than the same quarter a year ago and less than the $19.3 billion analysts were expecting to see. While the mobile carrier reported a profit of $1.86 a share that was better than analyst projections of $1.69, its share price was 0.5% lower in pre-market trading.

5. Roku Shares Jump After It Narrows Losses More than Expected

Roku (ROKU) shares traded 10% higher in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower loss than analysts were expecting. Roku posted a net loss of $108 million, or $0.76 a share, better than the $112 million in losses at $0.82 a share from the same period last year and above the $1.26 a share loss that analysts had forecast.