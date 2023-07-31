5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

News of the day for July 31, 2023

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Published July 31, 2023
Yellow truck

Shares of SoFi Networks surged ahead of its earnings report and trucking company Yellow shut down operations as it prepares for bankruptcy. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Trucking Company Yellow Ceases Operations and Prepares for Bankruptcy


Trucking company Yellow (YELL) ceased operations and will file for bankruptcy after it failed to refinance more than a billion dollars in debt, according to the Teamsters Union. The trucking company was the third-largest specializing in the less-than-truckload segment of the market. Shares of Yellow fell 2.2% to trade below $0.80.

2. SoFi Shares Jump Ahead of Earnings Report

Shares of SoFi Networks (SOFI) were up more than 8% in pre-market trading ahead of the fintech company’s earnings report, where it is forecast by analysts to post a quarterly loss of $0.07 and a revenue of $474 million. Other companies scheduled to report earnings today include Arista Networks (ANET), ON Semiconductor (ON), Western Digital (WDC) and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI).

3. Walmart Increases Ownership Stake in Indian Ecommerce Site Flipkart

Walmart (WMT) shares dipped 0.3% in pre-market trading after it paid $1.4 billion to buy out an investor in Flipkart, increasing the American retailer's ownership control of the Indian ecommerce giant. The transaction gives Walmart greater control of the Indian ecommerce platform that has 450 million users and offers 150 million products over more than 80 categories.

4. J&J Shares Fall After Judge Throws Out Bankruptcy Filing in Talc Settlement

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) declined 1% in pre-market trading after a bankruptcy judge threw out the chapter 11 case the healthcare company filed to resolve $8.9 billion in liabilities in a series of lawsuits over its talc products. The judge ruled that the affiliate J&J created to absorb the debts from the settlement wasn’t in sufficient enough financial distress to meet the chapter 11 filing requirements.

5. Fed Loan Officer Survey to Offer Key Bank Lending Data

The Federal Reserve Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS) released at 2 p.m. ET today will show if banks are continuing to tighten their lending standards due to turmoil in the banking sector, potentially steering the Fed’s upcoming action on interest rates. The second quarter survey results come after the 2023 first quarter survey showed 46% of banks tightened commercial and industrial loans, compared with 44.8% in the 2022 fourth quarter before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

